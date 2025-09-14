From ₹16 to ₹467: This alcohol stock quietly delivered a 29x return and major expansion plans

A smallcap liquor stock has turned heads on Dalal Street after clocking a jaw-dropping 2,800% return in five years—transforming a ₹1 lakh investment in 2020 into nearly ₹30 lakh today.

The company, primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), has seen its stock price jump from ₹16 in October 2020 to ₹467.80 as of September 9, 2025. That’s a staggering 2,823.75% surge, even as the stock currently trades 13% below its 52-week high of ₹529.90.

The stock has delivered strong near-term returns too—up over 46% in the past year—even as it dipped 0.75% in the latest session.

Backed by a 90-year legacy, the company operates across 21 manufacturing units in 10 states, using a lean asset-light model where 70% of production is outsourced. Its flagship brand, Mansion House, is India’s top-selling and the world’s second-largest brandy label, while Courrier Napoleon ranks as the third fastest-growing brand globally.

In FY25, the company sold 11.9 million cases, with brandy making up 91% of volumes and South India accounting for 86% of its sales.

Expansion is underway. The company plans to boost capacity sixfold—from 6 lakh to 36 lakh cases annually—within 12 months, investing ₹59 crore to support growth in Andhra Pradesh.

In a major strategic move, the firm and its subsidiary recently agreed to acquire Pernod Ricard India’s Imperial Blue brand for ₹4,150 crore, with another ₹282 crore due after four years. The acquisition adds brand rights, manufacturing units, and co-manufacturing agreements, pending regulatory approval.

Financially, the company is on a tear. In Q1FY26, revenue rose 30.7% YoY to ₹409 crore, while net profit jumped 122.5% to ₹89 crore. EPS rose to ₹4.57, up from ₹2.08 a year ago. Over the last five years, revenue and profit have grown at CAGRs of 17% and 26%, respectively.

With strong ROCE (28.4%), ROE (29.9%), and minimal debt (0.05x), the company has emerged as a rare blend of growth, profitability, and capital efficiency.