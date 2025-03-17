This infra stock in focus today on Rs 4,263-crore project win 

Shares of G R Infraprojects Ltd are in news today after the company emerged as selected bidder from National Highways Authority of India for a project worth Rs 4,262.78 crore. The stock ended 3.31% lower at Rs 958.40 on Thursday on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9271.59 crore .

The project included construction of Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Road comprising of development of 6 lane of access controlled Agra-Gwalior greenfield highway and overlay/strengthening, other road safety and improvement works on existing Agra- Gwalior section of NH-44 in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on DBFOT pattern at BOT (Toll) Mode under NH(O) scheme.