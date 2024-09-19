scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares in news today on fresh order win 

Feedback

Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares in news today on fresh order win 

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders ended on a flat note on Wednesday at Rs 1717.25 on BSE. Market cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders stood at Rs 19,671 crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares fell to their 52-week low of Rs 648.05 on October 26, 2023 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 2834.60 on July 5 this year. Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares fell to their 52-week low of Rs 648.05 on October 26, 2023 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 2834.60 on July 5 this year.

Shares of warship-maker Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are in focus on Thursday after the firm said it has received a $54-million order for the construction and delivery of four additional multi-purpose vessels from Germany-based Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co.

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders ended on a flat note on Wednesday at Rs 1717.25 on BSE. Market cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders stood at Rs 19,671 crore. 

Related Articles

The multibagger stock clocked a turnover of Rs 6.44 crore as 0.37 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares fell to their 52-week low of Rs 648.05 on October 26, 2023 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 2834.60 on July 5 this year. Garden Reach shares have a beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year.

Shares of Garden Reach are trading above their 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages. 

"...we would like to inform that on 18 Sep 2024, the company has received a confirmation from the customer to buy and deliver additional four (04) Multi-Purpose Vessels, on the existing terms and conditions," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The vessels will be designed, built, and delivered over a period of 33 months from the original contract signing date. The deal does not involve any related party transactions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 19, 2024, 8:48 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement