scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
GIC Re shares in focus as 2-day OFS kick starts today; floor price discount, other details

Feedback

GIC Re shares in focus as 2-day OFS kick starts today; floor price discount, other details

GIC Re OFS: Only non-retail investors can bid today. Retail investors, employees and non-retail investors, who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids from T day, can bid on Thursday.

GIC Re OFS: The floor price of the offer is set at Rs 395 apiece, a 6.23 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price. GIC Re OFS: The floor price of the offer is set at Rs 395 apiece, a 6.23 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price.

Shares of General Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (GIC Re) are in focus on Wednesday morning as the government looks to sell up to 6.78 per cent stake in the reinsurer through the offer for sale (OFS) route at a discount of 6 per cent to Tuesday's closing price.

The government would divest 3.39 per cent equity in the Mumbai-headquartered public sector reinsurance company in the base case and will consider selling an additional 3.39 per cent stake, as the green shoe option. The floor price of the offer is set at Rs 395 apiece, a 6.23 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price.

The President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Finance, informed stock exchanges about an announcement with respect to OFS of up to 5,95,12,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each of the company.

Only non-retail investors can bid today. Retail investors, employees and non-retail investors, who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids from T day, can bid on Thursday.

In an event of oversubscription, the government can additionally sell 5,95,12,000 (3.39 per cent) equity shares of the company. In that case, the base offer size and the oversubscription option will represent 11,90,24,000 (6.784 per cent) equity shares of the company, collectively.

"Additionally, 50,000 Equity Shares (equivalent to 0.04 % of the Offer Shares) may be offered to eligible employees of the Company, in accordance with the terms and conditions provided in the OFS Guidelines, subject to approval from the competent authority (the "Employee Offer"). The eligible employees may apply for Equity Shares amounting up to Rs. 500,000," GIC Re said.

The offer will take place during trading hours on a separate window of the stock exchanges commencing at 9:15 am and will close at 3:30 pm IST.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 04, 2024, 8:14 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
General Insurance Corporation of India
General Insurance Corporation of India