GIFT Nifty down 20 points; ESDS, Waaree, LTTS, Nykaa, Purple Style Labs among top stocks in focus

ESDS Software Solution: The AI and data-center player reported a 14 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 29.3 crore while revenue increased 7.3 per cent YoY to Rs 133.7 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA increased 6.7 per cent YoY to Rs 56 crore for the reported quarter.

Wheels India: The auto ancillary company has opened its qualified institutions placement (QIP) on September 24, with the floor price set at Rs 2,197.10 per share. It may offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price.

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Inox Green Energy Services: The renewable energy solutions player opened its QIP on September 24, with the floor price set at Rs 174.36 per share. It may offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price.

L&T Technology Services: The IT services major announced its strategic partnership with Cognite, a global leader in Industrial AI, to develop and deliver joint industrial AI and data solutions for asset-intensive industries, extending LTTS' Engineering Intelligence portfolio with Cognite's Industrial AI capabilities.

Waaree Energies: The solar energy company's subsidiary, Waaree Clean Energy Solutions, announced its entry into India's specialty gases business, aiming to become a one-stop supplier to the country's semiconductor and solar cell manufacturers.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The beauty and personal care player Nykaa and BOLD (Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development), the corporate venture capital fund of L’Oréal, announced a collaboration to jointly invest in the next generation of high-growth Indian beauty and personal care brands.

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Purple Style Labs: The recently listed luxury fashion player reported a net loss of Rs 88.13 crore, while revenue increased 13 per cent YoY to Rs 105.72 crore. Its Gross merchandise value was up 45 per cent YoY to Rs 193 crore but EBITDA loss widened to 11 crore.

Dr Lal PathLabs: The company board has approved the healthcare player's acquisition of a 70 per cent stake in SN Genelab from its existing shareholders for up to Rs 168 crore. Following the acquisition, SN Genelab will become a subsidiary of the company. The transaction is expected to be completed by November 30, 2026.

Sterlite Technologies: The IT solutions firm has strengthened its Neuralis Data Center portfolio with pre-terminated fiber trunk assemblies ranging from 48F to 6,912F. This high-density cabling portfolio is purpose-built for hyperscale and enterprise data centres, which are witnessing an unprecedented surge in bandwidth demand driven by AI, cloud and high-performance computing workloads.

JSW Cement: The cement company has received a show-cause notice from the Additional Commissioner, Central Tax, Belagavi Audit Commissionerate, in relation to an alleged short payment of GST on account of incorrect classification. The department has consequently proposed a GST demand of Rs 229.85 crore, along with applicable interest and a 10 percent penalty.

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LCC Projects: The recently listed EPC company has emerged as the L-1 bidder for the construction of the Chhoti Kalisindh Medium Irrigation Project based on a sprinkler system with solar power at Chhoti Kalisindh and Chahurni rivers in Gangdhar, Rajasthan, with a total estimated value of Rs 653.34 crore.

Zelio E-Mobility: The electric two and three-wheeler manufacturer's board has approved to raise up to Rs 167.96 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares and convertible warrants. It proposes to issue up to 9.73 lakh equity shares at Rs 853 per share to four non promoter institutional and private investors.