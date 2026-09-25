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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 25): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 25): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Oil prices have remained volatile as the market stabilised following several sessions of declines, while investors remained on the edge due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 7:46 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 25): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesWhile LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: LPG, CNG and PNG rates continue to remain stable even as global energy markets are on the edge. This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, as Brent crude went neared $106 per barrel to settle at $105.8 per barrel at the time of writing the story.

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Oil prices have remained volatile as the market stabilised following several sessions of declines, while investors remained on the edge due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

MUST READ: Why are oil marketing companies facing Rs 530 crore losses daily?

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 25

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 25

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

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2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 25

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 25

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

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49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

ALSO READ: No petrol, diesel price hike proposal yet; govt may support OMCs if crude stays high

US-Iran war update

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran wants to revive the June ceasefire understanding with the US before the November midterm elections. He told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, "We don't want it to get to the midterm elections."

He added, "We wish Americans to return to the MOU before the midterms." Negotiators on both the sides are exploring a phased agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its economic blockade of Iran, Reuters reported.

Pezeshkian said that Iran was willing to give up uranium enriched to 60% within the framework of international law and its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), according to Iran International.

When asked whether Iran will give up its 60% enriched uranium, he told Fox News' Bret Baier, “Yes, within the framework of international law, based on the Nonproliferation Treaty. Whatever we are supposed to adhere to, we will.”

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 25, 2026 7:46 AM IST
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