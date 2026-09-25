LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 25): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ: Why are oil marketing companies facing Rs 530 crore losses daily?
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 25
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 25
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,747.50
|
Bengaluru
|
2,831
|
Hyderabad
|
2,996
|
Mumbai
|
2,701
|
Chennai
|
2,916.50
|
Kolkata
|
2,884
|
Jaipur
|
2,776
|
Noida
|
2,747.50
|
Gurugram
|
2,764.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,769.50
CNG prices across major cities on September 25
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on September 25
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
ALSO READ: No petrol, diesel price hike proposal yet; govt may support OMCs if crude stays high
US-Iran war update
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran wants to revive the June ceasefire understanding with the US before the November midterm elections. He told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, "We don't want it to get to the midterm elections."
He added, "We wish Americans to return to the MOU before the midterms." Negotiators on both the sides are exploring a phased agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its economic blockade of Iran, Reuters reported.
Pezeshkian said that Iran was willing to give up uranium enriched to 60% within the framework of international law and its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), according to Iran International.
When asked whether Iran will give up its 60% enriched uranium, he told Fox News' Bret Baier, “Yes, within the framework of international law, based on the Nonproliferation Treaty. Whatever we are supposed to adhere to, we will.”