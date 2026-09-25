LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 25): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 25

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 25

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai Advertisement 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh 2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 25

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 25

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida Advertisement 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

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US-Iran war update

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran wants to revive the June ceasefire understanding with the US before the November midterm elections. He told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, "We don't want it to get to the midterm elections."

He added, "We wish Americans to return to the MOU before the midterms." Negotiators on both the sides are exploring a phased agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its economic blockade of Iran, Reuters reported.

Pezeshkian said that Iran was willing to give up uranium enriched to 60% within the framework of international law and its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), according to Iran International.

When asked whether Iran will give up its 60% enriched uranium, he told Fox News' Bret Baier, “Yes, within the framework of international law, based on the Nonproliferation Treaty. Whatever we are supposed to adhere to, we will.”