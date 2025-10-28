GIFT Nifty hits record open interest of $21.23 billion; details here

GIFT Nifty has achieved a new milestone, setting an all-time high open interest (OI) of 4,10,100 contracts valued at $21.23 billion (Rs 1,86,226 crore equivalent) as on October 24, 2025, according to data from NSE International Exchange (NSE IX).

This surpasses its previous record OI of $20.84 billion, registered on September 24, 2024.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The steady rise in open interest reflects growing participation and increasing confidence of global investors in GIFT Nifty, which has emerged as a key indicator of India’s equity market growth.

Trading activity on NSE IX has seen substantial expansion since the full-scale launch of GIFT Nifty operations on July 3, 2023. Since then, the platform has recorded a cumulative trading volume of over 52.22 million contracts and a total cumulative turnover of $2.37 trillion as of October 24, 2025.

The exchange attributed the consistent rise in participation to the growing global recognition of GIFT Nifty as a preferred trading vehicle for Indian equity derivatives. It also acknowledged the continued support of market participants, which has contributed to the contract's success.

Advertisement

GIFT Nifty, which operates out of the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat, serves as a bridge for international investors seeking exposure to Indian markets during global trading hours.