Hatsun Agro Product shares hit 20% upper circuit limit post Q2 results

Shares of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd surged 20 per cent in Monday's trade to touch their upper circuit limit of Rs 1,081.35 on BSE after the company announced its second quarter (Q2 FY26) results. The stock surged following strong year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit and revenue.

On a consolidated basis, the dairy major reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 109.54 crore, marking a 70.31 per cent rise from Rs 64.32 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the profit declined 18.89 per cent sequentially compared to Rs 135.19 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,427.59 crore, registering a 17.1 per cent increase from Rs 2,072.10 crore in Q2 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue fell 6.3 per cent from Rs 2,590.28 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose 14.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,284.32 crore, while sequentially they declined 5.2 per cent from the previous quarter.

Technically, Hatsun Agro's scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 82.46. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 79.51/134.65 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 14.75. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 13.60/8.03 with a return on equity (RoE) of 18.55. According to Trendlyne data, Hatsun Agro has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility.

Around 65,000 shares were last seen changing hands on BSE today, higher than the two-week average volume of 1,627 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 6.91 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 24,086.88 crore.

As on September 2025, promoters held a 73.17 per cent stake in Hatsun Agro.