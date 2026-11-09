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GIFT Nifty up 66 points; Adani Enterprises, BHEL, Alkem Labs, Dabur among top stocks in focus

GIFT Nifty up 66 points; Adani Enterprises, BHEL, Alkem Labs, Dabur among top stocks in focus

Stocks like Adani Enterprises, BHEL, Alkem Labs, Tata Steel, BEL, Dabur India, Jubilant Ingrevia, Voltas and more are among top stocks in focus on Monday, November 09.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 7:22 AM IST
GIFT Nifty up 66 points; Adani Enterprises, BHEL, Alkem Labs, Dabur among top stocks in focusGIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 66 points, or 0.26 per cent, down at 25,095, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market. 

Indian equity markets are set for a positive opening on Monday amid a cautious stance over profit booking following recent short-term gains. Global cues will be key trigger to watch out. GIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 66 points, or 0.26 per cent, down at 25,095, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market. Here are the stocks that may remain under the spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, November 09, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Companies like Olectra Greentech and Whirlpool of India will announce their quarterly results today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Dabur India, Metropolis Healthcare, Saksoft, Esab India, Oswal Agro, Labelkraft Technologies, Ganesh Consumer Products and Brisk Technovision shall trade ex-dividend today.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group's steel major has reported a 16.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 3,699.6 crore, while revenue increased 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 65,436.2 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. EBITDA jumped 17 per cent YoY to Rs 10,665 crore, while margins improved 90 bps to 16.1 per cent for the quarter.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence major has secured additional orders worth Rs 909 crore since October 21. The major orders received include stabilised optronic pedestals, communication equipment, navigation systems, night vision devices, software solutions, components, upgrades, spares and services.

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Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group's flagship company has led an execution of a share purchase agreement by AdaniConneX (ACX), a joint venture of the company with Vizag Mega Data Center Park (VMDCPL) and Adani Infra (India) for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in VMDCPL. With completion of the said acquisition, VMDCPL has become joint venture of the company.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital good major has received an order worth Rs 600–900 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India, on behalf of its project special purpose vehicle (SPV), for the establishment of two +300/-200 MVAR synchronous condensers at the Barmer-II HVDC terminal station.

Alkem Laboratories: The pharma player has incorporated a subsidiary in the form of a joint venture (JV) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a capital of 75,00,000 SAR divided into 75,000 shares of 100 SAR each for 51 per cent stake. The new JB will enter into pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industry.

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Jubilant Ingrevia: The pharma player's wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant Advanced Electronics (JAEL) has executed the share subscription and share purchase agreement for the 40 per centacquisition of the aforesaid strategic equity stake in Zettaone, with an option to increase its shareholding to 51 per cent during the next year, subject to the terms and conditions of the SPA.

Voltas: The Tata Group company reported a 53.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 52.6 crore, while revenue increased 15.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,706.6 crore for the second quarter of ongoing fiscal year. EBITDA soared 82.2 per cent YoY to 128.3 crore, while margins improved 170 basis points to 4.7 per cent for the quarter.

Data Patterns India: The defence player's net profit sank 55.6 per cent YoY to Rs 21.8 crore, while its revenue increased 56.7 per cent YoY to Rs 133.3 crore for September 2026 quarter. EBITDA cracked 54.2 per cent YoY to Rs 31.44 crore despite margins improving 132 bps to 23.59 per cent for the quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 7:22 AM IST
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