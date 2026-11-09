Cashback, reward points and gift cards: How to cut your gifting budget without compromising on value

How can cashback and reward points reduce gifting costs?

Cashback earned on previous purchases can offset the cost of future gifts. Similarly, credit card reward points can often be redeemed for shopping vouchers, merchandise or gift cards, depending on the issuer's redemption programme.

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, says these benefits work best when used against planned expenses.

“Cashback, reward points, and gift cards can help you spend less on presents, if you use them the right way. Don’t use these perks as a reason to buy extra things. Use them to lower what you already meant to pay for,” Saraf says.

He advises consumers to check expiry dates, redemption values and whether multiple offers can be combined before making purchases.

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For example, a ₹3,000 gift purchased using a ₹500 voucher and ₹200 cashback could bring the effective cost down to ₹2,300, provided both benefits are applicable.

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Why are digital gift cards gaining popularity?

Digital gift cards offer flexibility, allowing recipients to choose products or services according to their preferences.

Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-Founder of AdvantageClub.ai, says corporate gifting is increasingly shifting towards personalised recognition.

“Corporate gifting has never really been about the gift itself. It has always been about making people feel recognised and appreciated. The challenge for organisations is doing that at scale while making every rupee count.”

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According to Deorah, reward points and digital gift cards help organisations move away from standardised gifts towards options that employees find personally relevant.

An employee may redeem points for groceries, healthcare or travel, while another may prefer shopping, dining or entertainment.

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How can companies control gifting expenses?

Digital rewards can also reduce operational expenses associated with traditional corporate gifting, including procurement, packaging, inventory management and distribution.

Deorah says organisations are increasingly recognising employees throughout the year for performance, work anniversaries, referrals and professional milestones rather than restricting rewards to festivals.

Digital platforms enable instant distribution while helping HR teams monitor allocations and redemptions.

What should consumers remember?

Before redeeming rewards, consumers should compare the actual savings against alternative discounts and check for restrictions, minimum spending requirements and expiry dates.

Saraf notes that even small discounts accumulated across purchases can meaningfully reduce annual gifting expenses.

Ultimately, smarter gifting is about planning purchases, using accumulated benefits efficiently and selecting rewards that recipients will genuinely appreciate, without increasing the original budget.

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