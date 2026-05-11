Gland Pharma, IPCA Labs, Avantel, TII: Stocks to trade — Check target prices, stop loss

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Friday amid the rising geopolitical concerns in the Strait of Hormuz as the hopes of ceasefire weakened and crude oil prices marched higher, leading to profit booking in the markets. The BSE Sensex dropped 516.33 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 77,328.19, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 150.50 points, or 0.62 per cent, to end at 24,176.15 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Tube Investments of India Ltd, Avantel, Gland Pharma and IPCA Laboratories Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a host of brokerage firms have to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



IPCA Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,725 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,500

IPCA Labs is quietly building a strong base near the Rs 1,500–1,520 support zone, indicating steady accumulation at lower levels. The price action reflects consistent buying interest on minor declines, allowing the stock to maintain a stable and constructive structure despite recent consolidation. The RSI is holding above the neutral zone and showing early signs of an upward turn, suggesting improving momentum without entering overbought territory. This phase of consolidation appears to be a healthy pause before the next leg of the upmove. The overall setup remains positive with upside potential towards Rs 1,725, while the bullish structure stays intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,500 on a closing basis.

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Recommended by: SMIFS



Gland Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,125-2,130 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,750

Gland Pharma Ltd is exhibiting a strong recovery structure on the daily charts with the formation of an ascending triangle pattern, indicating sustained accumulation at higher levels. The stock has been forming higher lows along a rising trend line while repeatedly testing the horizontal resistance zone near Rs 1,880–1,900. The recent breakout above this supply zone signals strengthening bullish momentum and potential trend continuation. The stock has also moved above its key moving average, reflecting improvement in broader trend structure. Structurally, the breakout opens room for a potential up move in the near term. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 1,880-1,900 levels with the expected upside of Rs 2,125-2,130 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,750 levels.

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Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



Avantel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 188 | Stop Loss: Rs 148

Avantel Ltd has witnessed a decisive breakout above the falling trendline connecting the highs of Rs 169 and Rs 162, indicating a potential continuation of the prevailing uptrend and improving overall price structure. The stock has formed a strong base around its 50-day EMA and has now surpassed the recent swing high, highlighting strengthening momentum and offering a favorable risk reward setup for fresh long positions at current levels. On the momentum front, the daily 14-period RSI has registered a bullish crossover and is sustaining above the same, reflecting positive buying strength and improving market sentiment. Going ahead, it is expected to move towards the Rs 192 level, which coincides with the 80 per cent Fibonacci extension of the recent upward swing from Rs 117 to Rs 162, making it the immediate upside target.

Recommended by: Bajaj Broking



Tube Investments of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,450-3,460 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,800

Tube Investments is displaying a strong medium-term reversal structure on the weekly charts, supported by an ascending triangle breakout near the Rs 2,850–2,900 zone. The stock had been consolidating for several months while forming higher lows, indicating steady accumulation and improving demand dynamics. The recent breakout above the horizontal resistance, accompanied by sustained price strength, signals potential continuation of the broader uptrend. Notably, the stock has reclaimed its long-term moving average, reinforcing bullish undertones in the higher timeframe structure. Momentum indicators are also supportive, with RSI trending upward and MACD maintaining a positive crossover. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 3,040-3,050 levels for the expected upside of Rs 3,450-3,460 levels with stop loss below Rs 2,800 levels

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Recommended by: SMC Global Securities