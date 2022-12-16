scorecardresearch
Gloster, CL Educate & Star Housing to go ex-bonus today; Lancer Container Lines to go ex-stock split, RSWM ex-rights

Three stocks CL Educate, Gloster and Star Housing Finance will go ex-bonus in the 1:1 ratio. Gloster recently paid Rs 50 per share dividend in November. It also paid Rs 25 as dividend and Rs 10 as special dividend in September (ex-dates in July)

Shares of Star Housing Finance will go ex-stock split from face value of Rs 10 to Rs 5. Shares of Lancer Container Lines will go ex-split from face value of Rs 10 to Rs 5 while those of S&T corporation would split to face value of Rs 2 per share

Friday would see shares of CL Educate, Star Housing Finance and Gloster going ex-bonus. Star Housing Finance would also go ex-stock split and so would Lancer Container Lines and S&T Corporation. Three other stocks namely RSWM, Thambbi Modern Spinning Mill and Anjani Portland Cement would go ex-rights today.

Published on: Dec 16, 2022, 8:34 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 16, 2022, 8:30 AM IST
