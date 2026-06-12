GMR Airports, Grasim, Federal Bank: Top stocks to buy — Price targets, stop loss, & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday on the back of fag-end selling led by volatile global and geopolitical cues. Traders are awaiting clarity on the US-Iran deal for further cues. The BSE Sensex dropped 150.63 points, or 0.20 er cent, to close at 73,832.55, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 53.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, to end at 23,161.60.

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Select buzzing stocks including GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, Federal Bank and Grasim Industries Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Federal Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 334 | Stop Loss: Rs 291

Federal Bank Ltd has moved into uncharted territory after breaching its previous all time high near Rs 300, indicating continued bullish strength. The breakout emerged from a well defined symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating a period of consolidation before fresh price expansion. Following the breakout, the stock has retraced towards the breakout zone, suggesting a healthy retest rather than a trend reversal. The broader chart structure remains constructive, marked by a consistent sequence of higher highs and higher lows. Additionally, the stock continues to trade comfortably above its all key moving averages.



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Grasim Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,345 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,900

Grasim Industries continues to exhibit a strong bullish trend on the daily chart, marked by a well-defined sequence of higher highs and higher lows. The stock recently delivered an all time high breakout above the Rs 2,990-3,000 zone, accompanied by a runaway gap, highlighting strong buying conviction and trend acceleration. Following the breakout, prices have undergone a healthy pullback towards the 21 EMA on relatively subdued volumes, indicating a lack of aggressive selling pressure. The stock remains comfortably above all major EMAs (21/55/100/200), reflecting strength across timeframes, while RSI remains above 50, supporting positive momentum.



GMR Airports | Buy | Target Price: Rs 109 | Stop Loss: Rs 95

GMR Airports has confirmed a bullish breakout above a declining trendline near 98, with the breakout also completing an inverse head and shoulders pattern, signalling a broader trend reversal. Following the breakout, the stock retraced towards the trendline and successfully held support, indicating a healthy retest. The daily chart continues to exhibit a higher high, higher low structure, reflecting sustained buying strength. Price is trading above the key EMAs of 21 and 55 days, while RSI remains above 50, supporting positive momentum.