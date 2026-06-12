Top stocks in news: Vedanta, Infy, Hexagon, Adani Enterprises, Dabur, SBI, Sagility, IRCTC

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday led by back of fag-end selling amid rising volatility triggered by geopolitical cues. The BSE Sensex dropped 150.63 points, or 0.20 er cent, to close at 73,832.55, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 53.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, to end at 23,161.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, June 12, 2026:

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Dividend stocks today: Shares of Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Trent, Voltas, ACC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ICICI Prudential AMC, Ambuja Cements, Apcotex, Adani Total Gas, Avantel, Canara Bank, Cemindia Projects, DCB Bank, Elecon Engineering, JM Financial, Lloyds Metals, MM Forgings, Navin Fluorine, Petronet LNG, Piramal Finance, Punjab National Bank and more shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of City Union Bank shall trade ex-bonus today, while shares of Mobavenue AI Tech shall trade ex-split today. Shares of Sumeet Industries shall trade ex-date for rights issue.

Hexagon Nutrition: The healthcare & nutrition player is set to make stock market debut on Friday after the company raised a total of Rs 139 crore between June 05-09. It sold its shares for Rs 45 apiece, with a lot size of 333 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 53.7 times during the bidding process.

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Adani Enterprises: A joint venture of Adani Group's flagship company- AdaniConneX- has acquired a 100 per cent equity stake in Madhuvanti Build Estate (MBEL) from Adani Infra (India) for a cash consideration of Rs 765.25 crore.

Infosys: The IT solutions player has completed and contributed to the CMMI AI Maturity (AIM) Framework and Pilot Assessment conducted by the CMMI Institute. Infosys is assisted in advancing the CMMI AIM Framework by contributing deep enterprise-scale perspectives on AI governance, responsible deployment, and outcome-driven practices.

Vedanta: Metal and mining major's demerged entities — Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, and Vedanta Iron and Steel— will list their shares on the stock exchanges on June 15.

Dabur India: The USFDA inspected its manufacturing plant at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and identified certain deficiencies related to data integrity and maintenance lapses. Following the inspection, it received inspectional observations, to which appropriate responses were submitted to the USFDA.

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Sagility: The IT services company has acquired CareSeed, a US-based healthcare analytics company specialising in NCQA-certified HEDIS quality reporting, medical record review, chart abstraction, and regulatory analytics for health plans.

Astral: The building materials company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Astral Chemie, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 60 per cent partnership interest in Differentiated and Sustainable Solutions LLP (DSS). The acquisition is valued at an aggregate consideration of Rs 39.11 crore.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The technology solutions player is announced the launch of Rel(AI)Build, its proprietary agentic AI development platform, along with the Agentic Development Lifecycle (ADLC), a structured and governed methodology designed to integrate AI across the entire software development lifecycle.

JK Paper: The paper company has acquired 40.08 lakh equity shares, representing a 15.40 per cent stake in the paid-up share capital of Borkar Packaging (BPPL). Following the acquisition, the company's shareholding in BPPL has increased to 87.36 per cent.

SP Apparels: The clothing and textile company has signed a loan agreement to provide up to GBP 4,000,000 (Rs 51.2 crore) to its wholly-owned subsidiary, SP Apparels (UK), for its business operations. The loan features a 9 per cent annual interest rate and a tenure of up to 3 years, or payable on demand.

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State Bank of India: The Government of India has appointed Sanjay Lohiya as a Director on the Central Board of Directors of State Bank of India with immediate effect.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The Government of India has appointed Rajneesh Narain as Director (Finance) of the company with immediate effect.