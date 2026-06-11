22% jump in 5 days: SpaceX IPO subscription sends this Indian stock rallying

Shares of Inox India Ltd have been in focus recently, with the stock gaining sharply over the past few sessions amid heightened investor interest linked to the initial public offering (IPO) of SpaceX.

The stock slipped 2.51 per cent on Thursday to settle at Rs 1,849.90. Despite the decline, Inox India remains up 21.60 per cent over the last five trading days and has surged 66.06 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

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Market attention towards the company increased following reports of strong investor demand for the IPO of Elon Musk-led SpaceX. The SpaceX's initial share sale has reportedly witnessed robust subscription demand as the rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence (AI) company approaches the close of its order book.

The US-based company is expected to finalise the IPO price later today, with its Nasdaq debut scheduled for Friday, June 12.

Commenting on the stock's recent momentum, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "The strong response to the SpaceX IPO has brought Inox India into focus. However, given the stock's sharp rally in recent sessions, investors may consider adopting a buy-on-dips strategy."

Abhay Agarwal of Piper Serica noted, "Renewable energy, along with emerging avenues such as hydrogen, remains a key long-term opportunity. However, storing such gases is complex and requires specialised tanks — an area where Inox India has strong technical expertise."

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He added, "The company is a global player and supplies fuel tanks to organisations like SpaceX and ISRO, reflecting its technological expertise. One of its key initiatives has been working with the Indian government and large OEMs to develop LNG-enabled long-distance trucks."

Incorporated in 1976, Inox India provides end-to-end solutions spanning design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of equipment and systems used under cryogenic conditions. The company is primarily engaged in the production and supply of cryogenic equipment, particularly storage tanks.

As of March 2026, promoters held a 75 per cent stake in the company.