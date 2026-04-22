Go long! Impacted by short-term noise in stock market? 6 feats India achieved, and you might have missed

The Indian market's crash during the US-Iran war and the Trump tariff issue kept investors puzzled about the fate of their investments in the last one year. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 and Union Budget 2026-27 in February, a rise in oil prices, Noida Airport launch, 2026 Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, LPG gas crisis, Supreme Court's ruling on University Grants Commission (UGC) Equity Regulations in January 2026, rising political temperature ahead of West Bengal election and the ongoing IPL also attracted attention of market investors and non-investors alike.

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Amid all these events and issues, some of the recent key milestones in India went under-appreciated and were almost unnoticed. Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner & CIO at Compcircle listed out such milestones on social media platform X, which are as follows.

1. A record in Digital payments

Country's real-time payments network National Payments Corporation of India reported a record activity on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in March 2026, with total transactions touching 22.64 billion, the highest-ever monthly volume. UPI transactions were recorded at Rs 29.53 lakh crore last month.

2. Solar rooftops installations

In March, solar rooftop installations per month crossed the 2 lakh mark, rising 13 times in 2 years. The astronomical rise in the number can be attributed to PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana-India's most ambitious residential solar push ever.

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The scheme was launched in February 2024 with a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 per household and promised up to 300 units of free electricity per month.

3. Semiconductor Feat

In around 24 months, India went from having zero to four commercial semiconductor operations. Next, Semicon 2.0 is now focusing on bolstering the local ecosystem. By 2026/2027, four semiconductor plants—Micron, Kaynes Semicon, CG Power, and Tata Electronics—are expected to propell India toward a capacity of 75–80 million chips per day.

4. Datacentre

India has the capacity to quadruple to 10GW in 4 years with $200 bn plus investment. According to a Deloitte report, India is expected to attract $200 billion investment in the creation of new data centre capacity by 2030, part of the larger $800 billion investment line-up in the Asia Pacific region.

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5. Ultratech Cement on top

India's largest cement maker UltraTech Cement crossed 200 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of installed cement manufacturing capacity in the country, commissioning three new grinding units that position it as the world’s largest cement company outside China.

6. Nuclear energy

India announced on April 6 that indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu attained criticality. This was a milestone for the nuclear energy sector of the country.