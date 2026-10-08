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Gold, silver futures: Vandana Bharti on what’s capping upside on precious metals, range to watch

Gold, silver futures: Vandana Bharti on what’s capping upside on precious metals, range to watch

MCX Gold futures were trading near ₹1,49,663 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver futures stood at around ₹2,23,850 per kg.

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Shakshi
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 11:46 AM IST
Gold, silver futures: Vandana Bharti on what’s capping upside on precious metals, range to watchIn the international market, gold futures were qupting at $4,160 per ounce, while silver futures were near $60 per ounce level.

Gold and silver futures were trading mixed in Thursday's trade  as investors awaited further cues on developments globally including higher bond yields, crude oil prices and dollar movement.  At 10:45 am, MCX Gold futures were trading near ₹1,49,663 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver futures stood at around ₹2,23,850 per kg. In the international market, gold futures were qupting at $4,160 per ounce, while silver futures were near $60 per ounce level.

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Gold outlook

According to Vandana Bharti, Commodity Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, gold has found support near $4,090, while $4,200 remains a strong resistance zone.

"Gold has found support near $4,090, while $4,200 remains a strong resistance zone", said Vandana Bharti.

Bharti said elevated crude oil prices, the bond market and a firmer US Dollar Index are also reducing gold’s appeal. However, she expects the broader uptrend to remain intact once the rise in bond yields pauses.

"Beyond elevated crude oil prices, the bond market and a firmer US dollar index are also dulling the metal's appeal, and once the rise in bond yields pauses, the structural uptrend is likely to resume", Bharti said.

For domestic prices, Bharti expects MCX Gold to trade in a range of ₹1,45,000 to ₹1,52,000.

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Silver outlook

Silver is also facing pressure from the higher interest-rate environment. Bharti pointed to some demand disruption in the solar sector as another factor affecting the metal, along with higher crude oil prices.

“Silver, meanwhile, is reacting to the higher interest rate environment, along with some demand disruption in the solar sector and the impact of higher crude prices”, Bharti said.

For silver, $57 remains a strong support level, while 62–64 is the key resistance zone.

“It has strong support near $57, with resistance in the $62–64 range”, she added.

On MCX, Bharti expects silver to move within a range of ₹2,20,000 to ₹2,30,000 per kg.

For investors, the key levels to watch are therefore $4,090 and $4,200 for gold, and $57 and 62–64 for silver.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 11:46 AM IST
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