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India bucks Asian market sell-off as 'anti-AI trade' gains traction; can outperformance sustain?

India bucks Asian market sell-off as 'anti-AI trade' gains traction; can outperformance sustain?

"Having no AI companies has meant that Indian markets have been less volatile. I think we definitely have an 'anti-AI trade' benefit," said Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 3:52 PM IST
India bucks Asian market sell-off as 'anti-AI trade' gains traction; can outperformance sustain?The weakness across other Asian markets followed an overnight sell-off on Wall Street, led by technology stocks, amid concerns over a potential slowdown in AI investments and data centre spending.

Indian equity benchmarks emerged as a relative bright spot in Asia on Friday, even as other Asian markets came under pressure amid renewed concerns over artificial intelligence (AI)-related investments.

The weakness across other Asian markets followed an overnight sell-off on Wall Street, led by technology stocks, amid concerns over a potential slowdown in AI investments and data centre spending.

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The concerns came amid setbacks for the Donald Trump-led Republicans in the US mid-term elections, with Democrats making gains. The developments have brought renewed attention to the outlook for investments in AI and technology infrastructure.

The weakness in global technology stocks has also brought the so-called 'anti-AI trade' into focus.

"Having no AI companies has meant that Indian markets have been less volatile. I think we definitely have an 'anti-AI trade' benefit," Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha, wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said, "We are witnessing a correction in AI and semiconductor stocks globally. India has relatively lower exposure to these segments and appears better insulated from the AI-led sell-off. With crude oil prices below $100 per barrel, a decent earnings season, and the recent correction in large-cap stocks, domestic macros look attractive at this juncture. Indian markets appear well placed among emerging markets despite the global sell-off, over the medium to short term."

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Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, noted, "Indian equities defied a global rout, extending their winning run as investors treated the home market as a relative safe harbour amid turmoil abroad. Wall Street was hammered by a sharp tech sell-off as investors weighed the prospect of tougher regulation under Democrats. Large private banks emerged as the prime beneficiaries, their deep liquidity and attractive valuations making them a natural home for this rotational money."

Nair added, "A sharp weekly slide in crude, easing US Treasury yields and a firmer rupee further burnished India’s relative appeal. With Fed officials still hinting at further hikes, the US jobs report due later today will be closely watched. Still, as Samvat 2082 draws to a close, the market enters the new Samvat with foreign flows, crude and the currency finally pulling in the same direction."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 3:14 PM IST
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