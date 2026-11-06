Vijay Sethupathi makes global mark, set to present award at International Emmys 2026

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Producer Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, played a key role in bringing Sethupathi to the global platform. Gupta was also instrumental in bringing comedian and actor Vir Das to the International Emmy Awards as host in 2024.

Das became the first Indian to host the ceremony after winning an International Emmy Award in 2023 for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing. Sethupathi's appearance as a presenter continues the growing representation of Indian talent at the prestigious event.

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India secures two Nominations at International Emmy Awards 2026

India will also be represented in the nominations at this year's ceremony. Netflix's comedy special Vir Das: Fool Volume has been nominated in the Best Comedy category, while SonyLIV's series Real Kashmir Football Club has received a nomination in the Best Drama Series category.

The nominations highlight the growing international reach of Indian entertainment and the increasing recognition of Indian stories across global platforms.

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Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Sethupathi was recently seen in Baththa, a film set in Madras in 1986. The story follows a feared gangster whose life takes an unexpected turn after an eight-year-old boy accidentally locks him inside an empty school toilet. Their encounter gradually changes the gangster's outlook on life.

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The actor will next be seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming romantic drama Inji Vellam, alongside Sai Pallavi. He is also associated with director Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Pocket Novel, which features Raj B Shetty and Malavika Mohanan.