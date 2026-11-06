₹24,000/kg gold-plated mithai raises questions, Maharashtra FDA launches probe

The development comes amid increased scrutiny of sweets and other food products during the festive season, when demand for premium confectionery and traditional Indian mithai typically rises.

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FDA investigates authenticity of gold-plated sweets

Mundhe received information about a shop in Amravati selling gold-plated sweets for ₹24,000 per kilogram. The unusually high price prompted questions about the authenticity of the coating and whether consumers were receiving the product advertised.

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Following the information, FDA officials collected samples from the establishment and sent them for laboratory testing. The findings will help determine whether the gold coating matches the claims made by the seller.

Mundhe has urged consumers to exercise caution while purchasing expensive sweets, particularly those marketed with gold or silver coatings. He emphasised the importance of verifying product claims rather than relying solely on attractive packaging, elaborate presentation or premium pricing.

However, the collection of samples does not establish that the sweets are adulterated or that the gold coating is fake. Further action will depend on the laboratory results.

Tukaram Mundhe warns against fake silver foil

The FDA has also raised concerns about the possible substitution of edible silver leaf, commonly known as varak, with aluminium foil in sweets.

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Mundhe explained that rubbing the decorative coating between the fingertips may provide a preliminary indication of its nature. However, such a manual check cannot conclusively establish its composition, making laboratory testing essential for verification.

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Maharashtra FDA intensifies festive food safety drive

Between October 1 and November 3, the FDA inspected more than 9,666 food establishments across Maharashtra and seized food stock worth approximately ₹63.45 crore. The department also suspended 954 licences and cancelled 25 licences.

During the intensive Diwali drive from October 15 to November 3, officials inspected 3,332 establishments, suspended 326 licences and cancelled 15 licences. Food stock weighing around 1,886 metric tonnes, valued at ₹44.37 crore, was also seized.