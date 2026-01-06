Graphite India, HEG, Goa Carbon shares rise up to 25% in a month; here's why 

Shares of Graphite India, HEG and Goa Carbon shares have gained up to 25% in a month. The rally in these stocks is powered by expectations of a rise in demand of graphite electrodes as EU CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) have come into effect from January 1, 2026, which penalise steel-making cos using no electric arc furnaces.

According to reports, supply is shrinking and demand for graphite electrodes is rising. As steel production via Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) rises, demand for graphite electrodes is expected to surge.

While, HEG shares zoomed 22.33% in a month, Graphite India stock rose 25% during the same period.

On similar lines, Goa Carbon shares climbed 12% in a month.

In the current session, HEG shares rose 2.2% to Rs 644.90 against the previous close of Rs 620.25. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,234 crore. HEG shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 30% in a year and risen 70.34% in two years. Total 1.97 lakh shares of HEG changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 12.52 crore.

Graphite India stock too climbed 2% to Rs 670 against the previous close of Rs 657.25 on BSE. Graphite India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 21% in one year and risen 79% in three years. Total 2.12 lakh shares of Graphite India changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 14.21 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,085 crore.

Goa Carbon stock rose 4.49% to Rs 435 in te current session against the previous close of Rs 416.30. Marke cap of the firm stood at Rs 397.16 crore.

Apart from the two graphite electrode makers, Goa Carbon Limited (GCL) is India's second-largest manufacturer of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC), a crucial carbon product used by aluminum, steel, graphite electrode, and titanium dioxide industries