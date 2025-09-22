GRSE shares in focus today on $62.44-million contract, more details

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) are in news today after the defence firm said it has inked a contract valued at USD 62.44 million with a Hamburg-based company for the construction of four hybrid multi-purpose vessels. The agreement, which was formalised by Cdr Shantanu Bose, IN (Retd), Director (Shipbuilding), GRSE, and Thomas Rehder, Managing Director, Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei, also includes a provision for an additional two hybrid propulsion vessels.

The contract builds on the ongoing 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessel project at GRSE's Kolkata yard, intended for delivery to Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH & Co. KG.

The newly contracted vessels will each measure 120 metres in length and 17 metres in width, featuring battery-assisted hybrid propulsion systems designed to improve fuel efficiency and enable flexible cargo handling, aligning with International Maritime Organization (IMO) decarbonisation targets.

These ships have a single-hold capacity for 7,500 tonnes of cargo and can accommodate a range of bulk, general, and project cargoes. In addition, containers can be stowed on hatch covers, while a notable design element allows the vessels to carry multiple large windmill blades on deck to cater to the renewable energy logistics sector.

The multi-purpose vessel programme commenced with an initial four-vessel contract in June 2024 and was expanded with further orders in September and December 2024, and March 2025, bringing the total contracted vessels to eight. On 17 April 2025, GRSE began steel cutting for the CORAL 7500 DWT MPV series, marking its first major international export order in the commercial vessel segment.

This contract and the series of subsequent orders mark a significant milestone for GRSE’s commercial shipbuilding activities, highlighting the company’s growing presence in international markets and its adherence to evolving environmental standards. The project demonstrates ongoing trust from overseas clients and signals further expansion opportunities as GRSE strengthens its capabilities in advanced, eco-friendly vessel construction.