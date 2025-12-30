Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality shares make decent D-st debut; stock lists at 6% premium

Shares of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality made a decent stock market debut on Tuesday, December 30 as the healthcare services and solutions provider settled at Rs 120.75 on BSE, a premium of 5.92 per cent over its issue price of Rs 114. Similarly, the stock settled with a premium 5.26 per cent over its given issue price at Rs 120 on NSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As of the listing price, retail investors who received a single lot of 128 equity shares made a profit of Rs 864 on their investment of Rs 14,592. Similarly, HNI investors, who got 14 lots consisting of 1,792 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 12,096 on their investment of Rs 2,04,288.

The listing on Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality shares has been above expectations. Ahead of listing, shares of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 1.5-2 apeice, suggesting an up to 2 per cent listing gains for the investors. However, its GMP had completely vanished since the closure of the issue.

The IPO of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality was open for bidding between December 22 and December 24. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 108-114 per share with a lot size of 128 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 250.80 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of up 2.2 crore share.

Advertisement

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 5.21 times with 2.60 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 786 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 1.06 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 5.73 times, while the allocation for retail investors was booked 19.04 during the three-day bidding process.

Incorporated in 2019, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality specializes in providing healthcare services, including secondary and tertiary care, across multiple locations in Gujarat, India. It operates seven multispeciality hospitals and four pharmacies with a total bed capacity of 490 beds, an approved capacity of 455 beds, and an operational capacity of 340 beds.

Brokerage firms had mixed views on this issue suggesting to subscribe it for long-term. Nirbhay Capital Services was the sole book running lead manager of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue.