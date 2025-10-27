Zen Technologies shares slide 7% as Q2 profit, revenue decline

Shares of Zen Technologies Ltd fell sharply in Monday's trade after the company reported a decline in its second-quarter (Q2 FY26) earnings. The stock dropped 6.55 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 1,305.60.

The defence technology firm posted a 2.2 per cent fall in consolidated net profit, at Rs 62 crore, for the quarter ended September 30, FY26, compared with Rs 63.4 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meanwhile, revenue from operations tumbled 28 per cent to Rs 173.5 crore, against Rs 242 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 116.5 crore, sharply lower than Rs 167 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Technically, Zen Tech's scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 34.36. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 52.68/43.61 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 7.61. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 25.02/30.23 with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.44. According to Trendlyne data, Zen Tech has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility.

Advertisement

Around 97,000 shares were last seen changing hands on BSE today, higher than the two-week average volume of 26,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 12.89 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 11,944.06 crore.

As on September 2025, promoters held a 48.51 per cent stake in Zen Tech.