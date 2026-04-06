HCL Tech, BEL, Nalco, SAIL among top 8 short term trading ideas for up to 15% upside

Amid the rising volatility in the Indian benchmark indices, select domestic brokerage firms including Master Capital Services, SMC Global Securities and Ashika Research have suggest as many as eight stocks such as HCL Technologies, Bharat Electronics, National Aluminium, Steel Authority of India, Blue Star and others, based on strong technical charts. Here's what the brokerage firm has said on these counters.



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HCL Technologies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,530-1,550 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,330

HCL Technologies Ltd is showing early signs of base formation after a sharp correction from higher levels. It has started stabilizing in the Rs 1,300-1,350 zone and is now attempting a gradual recovery. Recent price action indicates accumulation at lower levels, supported by improving volumes. Technically, the stock is trying to form higher lows, which is a positive sign. A sustained move above the Rs 1,390-1,410 zone can trigger fresh upside momentum toward Rs 1,550 levels. On the downside, Rs 1,320-1,300 remains a strong support zone. The risk-reward looks favourable at current levels, if the stock sustains above Rs 1,400. Overall, the structure is gradually improving, suggesting a potential short term recovery. Traders are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 1,400-1,420 with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward Rs 1,530-1,550 in the Short term. A stop loss BELow Rs 1,330 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside.

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Recommended by: Master Capital Services



Steel Authority of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 185-187 | Stop Loss: Rs 145

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is navigating a period of sideways consolidation on the daily chart, characterized by a well-defined Rectangle pattern. Following a significant rally, the stock has entered a cooling-off phase, oscillating between a stiff resistance at the Rs 158–162 zone and a reliable structural floor near Rs 142–145. A decisive breach above the upper boundary, backed by volume, would signal a resumption of the primary bullish trend as stock is also holding well above its 200-days exponential moving average on daily charts. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy in stock on breakout above Rs 160 levels with the expected upside of Rs 185-187 levels with stop loss below Rs 145 levels.

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Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



Oberoi Realty | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,630-1,660 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,420

Oberoi Realty Ltd appears to be forming a short term base after a prolonged consolidation phase. It has been holding the Rs 1,400-1,450 zone well, indicating strong support and accumulation at lower levels. Recent price action suggests that selling pressure is easing, and buyers are slowly stepping in. A sustained breakout above Rs 1,520-1,550 can lead to a sharper up move toward Rs 1,650 levels. Support is placed near Rs 1,420, and as long as this level holds, the downside remains limited. With real estate stocks showing relative strength, Oberoi Realty offers a favourable setup for a short term bounce, provided it sustains above current support levels. Clients are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 1,500-1,520 with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward Rs 1,630-1,660 in the Short term. A stop loss below Rs 1,420 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside.

Recommended by: Master Capital Services



Maharashtra Seamless | Buy | Target Price: Rs 660-665 | Stop Loss: Rs 540

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd is exhibiting a high-conviction bullish setup on the daily charts, having staged a decisive breakout from a multi-month Ascending Triangle pattern. After a prolonged period of consolidation, the stock has cleared the critical horizontal resistance at the Rs 575–580 zone, a level that has consistently capped upside momentum since late last year. This structural shift is supported by a rising trend line of higher lows, signaling aggressive accumulation by participants at lower levels. Momentum indicators are also perfectly synchronized with this price action as the RSI is trending firmly above the 60-mark. With the stock now trading above its key moving averages, the technical outlook remains decidedly positive. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in the range of Rs 585-590 levels for the expected upside of Rs 660-665 levels with stop loss below Rs 540 levels.

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Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



National Aluminium | Buy | Target Price: Rs 430-440 | Stop Loss: Rs 375

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) is witnessing a strong upward momentum and is currently trading near recent highs, indicating sustained buying interest. It has given a breakout above the Rs 370-380 resistance zone, which now acts as a key support. The trend remains firmly positive, with higher highs and higher lows visible on the chart. Momentum indicators are also supportive, suggesting continuation of the uptrend. If the stock sustains above Rs 395-400 levels, it can move toward Rs 420-440 in the near term. Support is placed near Rs 370-360. Overall, the stock remains in a strong uptrend and dips are likely to be bought into, making it a good momentum buy candidate. Clients are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 400-405 with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward Rs 430-440 in the short term. A stop loss below Rs 375 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside.

Recommended by: Master Capital Services



Affle 3i | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,625| Stop Loss: Rs 1,300

Affle 3i (formerly known as Affle India Ltd) has signalled renewed strength after breaking out of a falling channel that had contained its month-long corrective phase, indicating a fresh entry opportunity. One can expect the positive momentum to sustain, with the price likely to move towards its recent high of Rs 1,625 in the coming weeks. A potential double bottom formation near the Rs 1,300 mark further reinforces the bullish outlook. However, the 50-day EMA is currently acting as an immediate resistance, which may cap near - term gains. On the momentum front, the daily 14-period RSI has generated a buy signal, accompanied by a Class B divergence, lending additional support to the positive bias.

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Recommended by: Ashika Research



Bharat Electronics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 460-470 | Stop Loss: Rs 400

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is showing signs of recovery after a recent correction, with the stock holding its rising trendline support. The bounce from lower levels indicates renewed buying interest and improving sentiment. The stock is now attempting to reclaim the 450 level, which is a crucial resistance. A sustained move above Rs 420 level can open the upside toward Rs 450-470. On the downside, Rs 400-390 acts as a strong support zone. With defence stocks continuing to attract attention, BEL offers a favourable setup for a short-term upside, provided it sustains above its support levels. Clients are advised to consider buying this stock in the zone of Rs 420-425, with a potential to ride the ongoing uptrend toward 460-470 in the Short term. A stop loss below Rs 400 is prudent to mitigate any potential downside.

Recommended by: Master Capital Services



Blue Star | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,765| Stop Loss: Rs 1,500

Blue Star Ltd has taken a breather after its recent move and is now forming a higher base along a rising demand line connecting the major lows of August 2024 and May 2025, offering a favourable risk-reward setup. One can expect the uptrend to start, with the price likely to head towards the Rs 1,765 mark, which coincides with the 100-day moving average. Supporting the positive outlook, the daily 14- period RSI has rebounded after finding support at its nine-period average. Additionally, the presence of a Class A divergence in the momentum indicator points to a potential trend reversal, strengthening the case for a renewed upward move in the sessions ahead.

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Recommended by: Ashika Research