YES Bank shares Q3 biz update, two reasons why stock in focus today; JM cuts target price

YES Bank share price: Mumbai-based private lender YES Bank Ltd will be in focus on Monday, April 06 after on the back of multiple reasons. The lender shares the business updates for the March 2026 quarter on Saturday, after it shared ESG rating revision on Friday, after the market hours.

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On the business front, YES Bank's loans and advances grew 10.7 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 2,72,454 crore for the March 2026 quarter, from Rs 2,46,188 crore in the year ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) comparison, loans rose 5.8 per cent YoY from Rs 2,57,451 crore.

Total Deposits for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 came in at Rs 3,18,970 crore, up 12.1 per cent YoY and 9 per cent QoQ. Total Deposits in the year ago stood at 2,84,525 crore, while it stood at Rs 2,92,524 crore in the preceding quarter ended on December 31, 2025.

CASA ratio rose 35.1 per cent in the reported quarter, compared to 34 per cent in December 2025 quarter and 34.3 per cent March 2025 quarter. CASA figures rose 14.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,11,960 crore from 97,480 crore in the year ago period. On a sequential basis, CASA was 12.5 per cent from 99,483 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

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Credit to deposit ratio dropped to 85.4 per cent for the January-March 2026 period. It stood at 88 per cent for the October-December 2025 period and 86.5 per cent for January-March 2025 period. Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) declined to 119 per cent for the three-months ended March 31, 2026 from 125 per cent YoY and 123.8 per cent QoQ.

NSE Sustainability has revised YES Bank's environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating to ‘77’ – leader category (from ‘78’ – leader category) for FY 2024-25. The ESG Rating assigned by NSE Sustainability for FY 2023-24 was ‘76’, said the lender in a separate exchange filing. "We further inform that YES Bank has not engaged NSE sustainability for ESG Ratings."

Shares of YES Bank settled at Rs 17.85 on Thursday, down one-third a per cent, commanding a market capitalization of little more than 56,000 crore. The stock is down 27 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 24.30, while the stock has lost 17 per cent in 2026 so far. It is down nearly 12 per cent in the last one month.

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JM Financial Services has revised its target price on YES Bank shares. It maintains a 'sell' rating on it with a lower target price of Rs 16 apiece (from Rs 19 earlier). "We are cutting EPS estimates for most banks and lowering target multiples to reflect higher cost of equity and rising macro uncertainty," said the lender explaining its rationale.