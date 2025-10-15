HCL Tech shares in focus as IT giant partners with GSMA; key details

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL Tech) are in focus on Wednesday after the company announced a strategic partnership with GSMA, the global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, October 14, after market hours, the IT services major said it is collaborating to advance the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, a project aimed at accelerating innovation in the global telecom industry.

On Tuesday, shares of HCL Tech closed 0.03 per cent higher at Rs 1,495.15, giving the company a market capitalisation of Rs 4.05 lakh crore.

HCL Tech has been recognised as the first and only global technology company to join the initiative. The partnership seeks to fast-track the adoption of programmable networks, enabling Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to unlock new monetisation opportunities and enhance customer experience.

The GSMA Open Gateway initiative redefines how CSPs expose their network capabilities through standardised APIs, effectively creating a ‘Network-as-a-Platform’ model.

As part of the collaboration, HCL Tech will leverage its deep system integration (SI) expertise and advanced solutions to help scale the initiative globally. The company’s contributions will include: A converged network monetisation platform to open up new revenue streams, a secure and scalable network API layer to enable autonomous networks, agentic AI solutions integrated with native network APIs and industry-specific use cases across more than 10 verticals, including manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services.

Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer for Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications at HCL Tech, said that the company is poised to shape the industry's future. "Our alliance with GSMA reflects our commitment to empowering CSPs with agile, programmable networks. With our proprietary IP, AI capabilities and global scale, we are positioned to deliver real-world impact across the telecom value chain," he said

"With their proven expertise across 200+ CSPs globally and broad digital transformation capabilities, HCL Tech will play a key role in accelerating adoption and delivering innovative, real-world use cases," said Henry Calvert, Head of Networks at GSMA.