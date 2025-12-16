Top stocks in news: SBI, HCL Tech, Zydus Life, CanFin Homes, Senores Pharma, Delhivery

Indian benchmark ended with mild cuts after a choppy trading session on Monday on the back weaker rupee and persistent FIIs outflows. Traders are waiting for the clarity on the India-US trade deal. BSE Sensex shed 54.30 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 85,213.36, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 19.65 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 26,027.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, December 16, 2025:

State Bank of India: The leading state-run lender will be signing a Euro 150 million Line of Credit with KfW (German Development Bank) for financing climate-friendly energy generation projects. Additionally, the Central Government has appointed Ravi Ranjan, Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India, as Managing Director of the bank.

HCL Technologies: The IT and software solutions player and Aurobay Technologies, a division of Horse Powertrain and a global leader in hybrid and low-emission powertrain solutions, have expanded its digital transformation partnership, which aims to boost manufacturing excellence and innovation.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company’s US subsidiary, Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc., has announced that the USFDA has accepted the resubmission of its New Drug Application (NDA) for copper histidinate (CUTX-101), which is used to treat Menkes disease in pediatric patients. The resubmission has been accepted as a Class I response.

Can Fin Homes: The financial services provider board approved Rs 7 interim dividend per share and re-appointed Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as MD CEO, pending RBI approval. The company has fixed December 19, 2025, as the record date.

KNR Constructions: The construction player has received a tax demand order worth Rs 72 crore, including interest of Rs 42.33 crore, against the ITAT order for AY 2007–08 from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax – Central Circle-2(2), Hyderabad.

Senores Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of Apnar Pharma in two tranches. Upon completion of the acquisition, Apnar Pharma will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Delhivery: The logistics solutions provider has announced the launch of its on-demand intracity shipping service on the Delhivery Direct app for customers in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The service offers pickups within 15 minutes of booking.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has announced the signing of its latest property—Lemon Tree Hotel, Bandipur, Nepal. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and will feature 80 well-appointed rooms.

Arvind SmartSpaces: The real estate company has acquired a new residential high-rise project in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with a total estimated saleable area of 4.6 lakh sq. ft. and a top-line potential of Rs 550 crore. The project has been acquired on an outright basis.

Intellect Design Arena: The IT solutions company’s subsidiary, Intellect Design Arena Inc, has announced partnerships with 35 Canadian credit unions across eight provinces. These institutions collectively manage over $13 billion in assets under administration and serve more than 3,73,000 members.

Newgen Software Technologies: The IT solutions company has received an order worth Rs 16.53 crore from a customer for the supply, installation, customization, and maintenance of a digital lending platform.

Ion Exchange India: The water and waste management player has received contracts worth Rs 205 crore from Rayzon Energy and INOX Solar. It has received an order worth Rs 95 crore from Rayzon Energy for process and utility systems required for its 5.1 GW PV solar project coming up at Kathwada, Surat, including an ultrapure water system, ETP, and ZLD.

Zee Media Corporation: A Pre-Institution Mediation proceeding has been initiated against the company before the Alternative Dispute Redressal Centre, Barasat, Kolkata.

BL Kashyap and Sons: The civil construction player has received an order worth Rs 615.69 crore from Sattva CKC. The order involves structural and civil work for a commercial project, to be completed within 31 months.

Solex Energy: The solar manufacturer has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia-based TT Vision Holdings Berhad, a global automation technology company. The collaboration aims to advance solar manufacturing automation, engineering excellence, and talent development in India.

Atlantaa: The road and toll annuity firm has registered the Development Agreement for the redevelopment of a plot measuring 4,496 square metres and the premises of Highway Milton Cooperative Housing Society at Borivali, Mumbai. It has a projected gross development value of Rs 500 crore and is expected to deliver an estimated 1.75 lakh sq. ft. of saleable carpet area.