'Buy' Olectra Greentech, Adani Energy Solutions & Sona BLW shares: LKP's analyst; check price targets

Indian equity benchmarks resumed their decline on Monday after a brief one-day pause, weighed down by broad-based selling across sectors. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack dropped 702.68 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 76,847.57, while the NSE Nifty50 index fell 207.95 points or 0.86 per cent to close at 23,842.65.

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The broader market also ended in the red, with Nifty Midcap 100 index slipping 0.57 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 0.46 per cent.

Domestic markets remain shut on Tuesday on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and will resume trading on Wednesday.

For the upcoming session, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, has recommended select stocks from a short-term trading perspective. Here are his top picks:

Olectra Greentech | Buy @ Rs 1,215 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,160 | Target: Rs 1,280

"A falling trendline breakout is clearly visible on daily charts, and post-breakout, the stock is sustaining above the breakout zone with a strong bullish candle supported by noticeable volume expansion, indicating fresh buying interest and improving sentiment. Additionally, after a prolonged downtrend and trading well below its long-term 200 DMA, the stock has reclaimed its 50 DMA and is attempting to sustain above the 100 DMA, which improves the overall structure and suggests a potential move towards the Rs 1,250–1,280 zone."

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Adani Energy Solutions | Buy @ Rs 1,176 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,135 | Target: Rs 1,235

"The stock has witnessed a strong breakout, followed by sustained buying interest, indicating strength in the ongoing upmove. The confluence of price and momentum signals suggests continuation of the trend. Based on the current setup, the stock is likely to maintain its upward trajectory and can potentially test Rs 1,240 level in the near term."

Sona BLW Precision Forgings | Buy @ Rs 565 | Stop Loss: Rs 540 | Target: Rs 620

"The stock has witnessed a strong bullish development by closing above a key resistance level, indicating a potential trend continuation. It has also moved above its crucial short-term moving averages, while reclaiming long-term moving averages, which strengthens the overall positive structure. This setup suggests continued upside potential in the stock with improving strength across both price and momentum indicators."