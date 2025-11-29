HDFC Bank faces Rs 91 lakh RBI penalty for regulatory violations; stock in focus on Dec 1

HDFC Bank shares will be in focus on Monday, December 1, after the private sector lender informed the exchanges of a monetary penalty imposed by the Reserve Bank of India.

The private sector lender informed the exchanges on Friday, after market hours, that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 91 lakh on the bank for certain regulatory violations.

The central bank exercised its powers under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, to levy the fine. According to the exchange filing, the action was taken due to a "contravention of the directions contained in Section 7(a)(b) & (c) of Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Advances) Directions, 2016".

Furthermore, the regulator flagged issues related to the "guidelines on managing risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by banks". The violation also encompassed specific paragraphs of the Reserve Bank of India (KYC) Directions," read with Section 19(1)(a) and Section 6(1) of the Banking Regulation Act.

HDFC Bank said, the bank has since undertaken corrective action to address the issue. The lender further clarified that its subsidiary, HDBFS, has also implemented necessary fixes. Confirming its current status, the filing noted.

On Friday, HDFC Bank shares ended the session 0.22 per cent lower at Rs 1007 on the BSE, compared to the previous close of Rs 1009.25. The dip on Friday saw the counter snap its two-day gaining streak. The stock has remained a performer this year, having gained nearly 13 per cent in 2025 so far.

From a technical perspective, the HDFC stock continues to hold firm above key support zones. Trendlyne data shows the counter maintaining a steady setup. The day’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.6, signalling a neutral-to-positive momentum, while the Money Flow Index (MFI) at 58.4 also points to a mid-range reading. The stock is trading above its crucial long-term averages. At Rs 1,007, the price is comfortably higher than the 50-day SMA of 984.6 and well above the 200-day SMA of 956.1.