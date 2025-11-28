November multibaggers: 6 stocks doubled investors wealth in a month

November was a historic month for the Indian stock markets as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record highs. However, while the heavyweights celebrated new peaks, the real fireworks were reserved for the broader markets, where select micro-cap counters delivered returns that far outpaced the broader markets.

Advertisement

Related Articles

November proved to be a bonanza for a select group of stocks on Dalal Street, where specific counters defied market gravity to deliver multibagger returns in a single month.

From the travel sector to specialty chemicals and finance, six companies witnessed a massive buying spree, turning the tables for their shareholders by doubling or nearly doubling their investments within just 30 days.

Typhoon Financial Services Ltd

Leading the pack with a staggering surge, Typhoon Financial Services witnessed its stock price skyrocket from Rs 19.89 to Rs 50.12, registering a massive 152 per cent gain in November. The bullish momentum persisted through the end of the month, with the stock locked at Rs 50.12 on Friday, trading 4.99 per cent higher. The company is primarily engaged in non-banking financial activities, including investments and loan advancements.

Advertisement

AVI Polymers Ltd

Another star performer, AVI Polymers, delivered exceptional returns of 148 per cent, with the stock rallying from Rs 13.29 to Rs 32.94. The counter remained in high demand, ending Friday’s session 4.97 per cent higher at Rs 32.94. The company, reportedly a manufacturer of specialty chemicals, the company specializes in developing and producing plastic and rubber compounds.

Trade Wings Ltd

Shares of Trade Wings Ltd turned into a multibagger this month, zooming 144 per cent from Rs 56.44 to Rs 137.99. The company, which operates in travel-related services, cargo, and foreign exchange, recently disclosed its financial performance for the second quarter. T

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd

In the Information Technology space, Omega Interactive Technologies saw its stock price climb from Rs 227 to Rs 518.45, marking a 128 per cent gain for the month. Despite the stellar monthly performance, the stock witnessed some profit-booking on Friday, ending 4.99 per cent lower at Rs 518.45. The company is engaged in various IT-related business activities.

Advertisement

UTL Industries Ltd

Investors in UTL Industries saw their wealth double as the stock jumped 102 per cent, moving from Rs 1.62 to Rs 3.28. The counter saw a minor correction on Friday, trading 1.83 per cent lower at Rs 3.22. The company is involved in diverse sectors including construction, manpower supply and management, and the development of infrastructure and real estate projects.

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd

Svarnim Trade Udyog, engaged in the trading of textile products, rallied nearly 100 per cent, rising from Rs 13.35 to Rs 26.03. The stock ended Friday 1.99 per cent higher. The company has submitted a draft scheme of reduction of share capital to write off accumulated losses of Rs 2.40 crore. The board has approved a reduction of 99 per cent of its paid-up equity share capital. Under this scheme, shareholders will receive one equity share of Re 10 for every 100 equity shares held.

