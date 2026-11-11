HDFC Bank, IREDA, Mankind Pharma: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 125 | Stop Loss: Rs 110

IREDA has witnessed a breakout above multiple significant swing highs following the formation of a bullish divergence, indicating a potential shift in the underlying momentum towards the bullish side. This improvement in price structure suggests further upside potential. Traders can consider a buy-on-dips strategy, with major support placed at Rs 110 and immediate resistance around Rs 125.

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Mankind Pharma | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 2,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,500

Mankind has registered a breakout on the monthly chart, indicating a positive shift in its long-term price structure. The monthly RSI has also moved above the crucial 60 mark, reflecting improving bullish momentum. The stock is expected to maintain its positive bias, and traders can consider buying on declines. Major support is placed at Rs 2,500, while immediate resistance is seen around Rs 2,800.



HDFC Bank | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 830 | Stop Loss: Rs 760

HDFC Bank has taken out multiple significant swing highs following the formation of a bullish divergence, indicating a potential reversal in the prevailing trend and a major improvement in bullish momentum. The breakout in price structure supports a positive outlook. Traders can consider accumulating the stock on declines, with major support placed at Rs 760 and immediate resistance around Rs 830.