GIFT Nifty up 304 points; HCL Tech, BHEL, IIFL Finance, MRF, Rentomojo among top stocks in focus

Dividend stocks today: Aurobindo Pharma, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Container Corporation of India, ADF Foods, Galaxy Surfactants, GPT Infraprojects, HUDCO, JM Financial, Dr Lal PathLab, Navneet Education, NBCC (India), NRB Bearings, PDS, Premier Energies, RITES, SNL Bearings, Sonata Software and others shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Jyothy Labs shall trade ex-date for buyback, while shares of Evonile Pharma and Zodiac-JRD-MKJ shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

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HCL Technologies: The IT solutions player has launched a pre-configured Semiconductor Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution built on the PTC Windchill PLM platform. The solution is designed to help organisations streamline product development, strengthen quality and compliance, and reduce operational complexity.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital good major has received an adjudication order from the Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax Department, Telangana, dropping the entire tax demand of Rs 207.26 crore raised against BHEL for FY 2022-23.

IIFL Finance: The company board has approved a primary capital raise of Rs 6,414 crore ($686 million) via a preferential issue. Funds managed by Blackstone Private Equity will invest Rs 5,000 crore ($535 million) through a preferential allotment of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS). The CCPS will be converted into equity shares at Rs 602 apiece within 18 months of allotment.

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Kalyan Jewellers India: The jewellery player reported a 63.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 427 crore, while revenue from operations increased 31.4 per cent YoY to Rs 10,323 crore in the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA increased 29.7 per cent YoY to Rs 644.7 crore, while margins dropped by 8 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

Cochin Shipyard: The state-run defence player reported a 50 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 53.8 crore even as revenue from operations was up 11.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,249 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. Its EBITDA was down 30.8 per cent YoY to Rs 50.95 crore, while margins contracted to 4.1 per cent for the reported quarter.

MRF: The tyre-maker reported 26.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 387 crore, while revenue increased 17.4 per cent YoY to Rs 8,660.2 crore for the second quarter of FY27. EBITDA slipped to Rs 958 crore, while margins contracted to around 11 per cent for the quarter. It announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

HLE Glascoat: The specialized equipment maker's subsidiary, Kinam Engineering Industries, has secured an order from a leading international entity operating in the energy storage sector. The order involves the design, engineering, manufacturing, testing and supply of specialised shell-and-tube heat exchangers and associated process equipment for a large-scale energy storage project in North America.

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IRB Infrastructure Developers: The road and toll company reported a 25.9 per cent YoY growth in toll revenue to Rs 835.6 crore in October 2026, compared with Rs 663.5 crore in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Whirlpool of India: The electronics player reported a 40 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 25.1 crore, even as revenue increased 13.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,873.1 crore for the July-September 2026 period. Its EBITDA fell 31 per cent YoY to Rs 40 crore, while margins contracted to 2.13 per cent for the quarter.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The railway player reported 49.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 63.2 crore, while revenue eased only 0.8 per cent YoY to Rs 792.6 crore for the quarter ending on September 30, 2026. EBITDA was up 27.9 per cent YoY to Rs 106.9 crore, while margins improved to 13.5 per cent for reported quarter.

Ashoka Buildcon: The EPC and construction player has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the NHAI for a road construction project worth Rs 865.9 crore. The project involves the balance work for the construction of the eight-lane Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway (Karvad-Jujuwa section) in Gujarat under the engineering, procurement and construction mode.

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Rentomojo: The furniture and electronics rent player reported a 62.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 18.2 crore, while revenue increased 52.8 per cent YoY to Rs 142.1 crore for the quarter ended on September 2026 quarter. EBITDA was up 50.3 per cent YoY to Rs 22.3 crore, while margins fell 30 basis points to 15.7 per cent for the quarter.

GPT Infraprojects: The infra player's wholly owned subsidiary Alcon Builders and Engineers, has been declared the L-1 (lowest) bidder for a project worth Rs 103.58 crore by the Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (CSTE), North Eastern Railway.

Epack Prefab Technologies: Rahul Agarwal has resigned as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) due to personal reasons and to pursue other professional opportunities. Accordingly, he will cease to hold the position of CFO with effect from November 9.

