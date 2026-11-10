Ola, GRSE, Cochin Shipyard, Kalyan Jewellers among 1,270 companies set to report earnings this week

On Wednesday, November 11, another 113 companies are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings. Among the notable names are GRSE, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd and Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.

Thursday, November 12, will see the largest set of announcements after Friday, with 444 companies scheduled to release their results. Ola Electric Mobility, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Travel Food Services Ltd and Wakefit Innovations Ltd are among the companies due to report their numbers.

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The earnings calendar gets even busier on Friday, November 13, when 668 companies are scheduled to announce their results. Some of the prominent names include Eicher Motors Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd and Godrej Industries Ltd.

With several companies across sectors set to announce their Q2 FY27 earnings, investors will track revenue growth, profitability, margins and management commentary for clues about business performance and the broader demand environment. The results from companies in sectors such as automobiles, defence, shipbuilding, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and industrials will also offer a snapshot of how different parts of the economy performed during the September quarter.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for regular trading on Tuesday, November 10, as part of the 2026 stock market holiday schedule.