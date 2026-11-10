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Ola, GRSE, Cochin Shipyard, Kalyan Jewellers among 1,270 companies set to report earnings this week

Ola, GRSE, Cochin Shipyard, Kalyan Jewellers among 1,270 companies set to report earnings this week

OLAELEC33.96(1.51%)

A packed earnings calendar awaits investors this week, with 1,270 companies, including Ola Electric, GRSE, Cochin Shipyard and Kalyan Jewellers, set to announce their Q2 FY27 results between November 10 and 13.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 4:53 PM IST
Ola, GRSE, Cochin Shipyard, Kalyan Jewellers among 1,270 companies set to report earnings this weekOn Wednesday, November 11, another 113 companies are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings.

As many as 1,270 companies are scheduled to announce their September quarter results this week, with Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd among the prominent names. The earnings announcements are scheduled between November 10 and November 13.

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The results season will see 45 companies announce their numbers on Tuesday, November 10. The list includes Cochin Shipyard, Kalyan Jewellers, MRF Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd and Dredging Corporation of India Ltd.

On Wednesday, November 11, another 113 companies are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings. Among the notable names are GRSE, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd and Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.

Thursday, November 12, will see the largest set of announcements after Friday, with 444 companies scheduled to release their results. Ola Electric Mobility, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Travel Food Services Ltd and Wakefit Innovations Ltd are among the companies due to report their numbers.

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The earnings calendar gets even busier on Friday, November 13, when 668 companies are scheduled to announce their results. Some of the prominent names include Eicher Motors Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd and Godrej Industries Ltd.

With several companies across sectors set to announce their Q2 FY27 earnings, investors will track revenue growth, profitability, margins and management commentary for clues about business performance and the broader demand environment. The results from companies in sectors such as automobiles, defence, shipbuilding, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and industrials will also offer a snapshot of how different parts of the economy performed during the September quarter.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for regular trading on Tuesday, November 10, as part of the 2026 stock market holiday schedule.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 4:53 PM IST
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