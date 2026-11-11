Can money buy health? The ultra-rich are spending millions to find out

The question isn’t whether money buys healthcare. It does. The real question is: how much health can money buy?

Protocol⁴ Complete Longevity System: A $235,000 private recovery centre

Listed at $235,000, the Protocol⁴ Complete Longevity System is a private recovery centre compressed into four machines designed to support the body at a cellular level for long-term vitality.

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Its OxyDome is a specialised chamber for hyperbaric oxygen therapy (pressurised oxygen treatment), delivering high-concentration oxygen to support cellular metabolism and recovery processes. To stimulate cellular function, the P6 Capsule provides full-body photobiomodulation (light therapy using blue, green, red, and near-infrared wavelengths) to support relaxation, post-exercise recovery and skin appearance.

To accelerate recovery, improve circulation, and calm the nervous system, the Cocoon pod combines dry infrared heat, red light and PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) therapy. Lastly, the CryoCloud bed offers the benefits of cold plunge, cryotherapy, and float therapy without the hassle of water, ice, or tanks.

Ammortal Chamber: A $169,500 alternative to a full recovery setup

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If you are not looking for a large setup such as the Protocol⁴ system, the Ammortal Chamber is a more compact option, combining several wellness technologies in a single 715-pound unit. Priced at $169,500, it features an open-face acrylic bed with a motorised hood that moves red and near-infrared light sources closer to the body. The bed geometry is based on NASA’s zero-gravity body positioning research, to enable a person 4 feet 8 inches to 6 feet 8 inches tall to slide in.

The chamber also incorporates pulsed electromagnetic and electric field stimulation, vibroacoustic therapy and molecular hydrogen inhalation through a nasal cannula. Its sound system combines music, vibration and guided meditation, with sessions managed through a 15-inch touchscreen kiosk. Users can select programmes lasting between 15 and 60 minutes.

OxyEdge’s Ethos: Electric cryotherapy chamber for $128,498

OxyEdge’s Ethos is a two-person electric cryotherapy chamber priced at $128,498. Designed for targeted cold therapy, the system uses electrically generated cold air to create a whole-body cooling environment, with a listed perceived temperature of −185°F. This figure refers to the wind chill experienced by users rather than the actual air temperature inside the cabin.

The chamber measures 101 inches wide, 65 inches deep, and 98 inches high, weighing approximately 1,361 pounds. Users can adjust airflow intensity using an in-chamber controller. The system also includes CryoBoost for additional cooling during high-use periods, alongside automated session timing, diagnostic monitoring, and system alerts. Designed primarily for wellness and performance facilities, Ethos supports two users at once and allows back-to-back sessions without requiring a scheduled cooldown period.

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Paracelsus Recovery: Personalised mental health care in Zurich

Located on the shores of Lake Zurich, Paracelsus Recovery is a private clinic offering tailored mental health treatment in a discreet setting. Its programmes cover conditions including anxiety, depression, trauma, eating disorders, and chronic health challenges. The clinic combines psychiatric and medical care with psychological therapies and holistic support tailored to each individual’s needs.

Every patient is assigned a dedicated team of at least 15 professionals, including a psychiatrist, physician, live-in therapist, and care coordinators, providing round-the-clock support to address underlying causes rather than isolated symptoms. The care model includes nutritional guidance and physical activity. Patients stay in private penthouse accommodation with a personal chef, driver, and 24/7 care in an exclusive, confidential environment.

Its four-week residential programme starts at CHF 110,000 a week. Additional options include a seven-day comprehensive health check-up for CHF 130,000 and a three-day assessment for CHF 31,000.

Immortals Concierge: A personalised longevity programme

At the top end of personalised longevity care is Immortals Concierge, a fully managed programme with membership reaching $1 million a year. Built around the evidence-based protocols Bryan Johnson follows himself, the service brings medical oversight, diagnostics and ongoing health management under one membership.

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Members have access to a dedicated concierge physician, a board-certified health coach and a care coordinator, alongside a comprehensive diagnostics suite. Depending on the programme, testing can include full-body MRI, cancer screening, coronary CT, DEXA scans, VO₂ max and biological age assessments, as well as a panel covering more than 200 biomarkers. Genetic and epigenetic analysis, microbiome testing, and assessments for heavy metals and micronutrients are also part of the broader offering.

The membership includes Whoop and Oura biometric tracking devices, lifestyle interventions, advanced longevity protocols, and Blueprint-formulated supplements and medications matched to biomarker data.

