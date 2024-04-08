HDFC Bank, Minda Corp, AU SFB, TRIL, Oracle Financial: 12 stocks that MFs bought in Q4

A total of 272 BSE-listed firms have announced their March quarer shareholding patterns. Among them, desi funds upped stakes by 100 basis points in at least 12 companies, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests.

Data showed mutual funds utilised a 15 per cent selloff in HDFC Bank shares in the March quarter to increase their stake in the private lender by 372 basis points to 23.17 per cent from 19.45 per cent. This was the time when FPIs cut their holding in the bank by 446 basis points to 47.83 per cent in the March quarter from 52.29 per cent a quarter ago.

Minda Corporation Ltd and Mankind Pharma Ltd were two companies where both mutual funds and FPIs upped stakes. MFs upped stake in Mankind Pharma by 102 basis points to 8.57 per cent from 7.55 per cent sequentially. FPIs bought 3.13 percentage points additional stake in this company to take total holding to 9.87 per cent from 6.74 per cent.

Minda Corporation, on the other hand, saw MFs upping stake by 349 basis points to 16.88 per cent while FPIs increasing stake by 134 basis points to 5.06 per cent.



Innova Captab Ltd saw the biggest percentage increase in MF buying. MF stake in this firm climbed 8.98 percentage points to 12.38 per cent from 3.4 per cent. FPIs sold 1.63 per cent stake in Innova Captab to 1.94 per cent from 3.57 per cent.

Seamec saw MFs buying 3.58 percentage points stake in the company in the March quarter. Aurobindo Pharma saw MFs upping stake by 313 basis points to 17.83 per cent.

In its preview note, brokerage PhillipCapital expects Aurobindo Pharma to report 11 per cent YoY growth in Q4 sales, led by launch of generic deflazacort under exclusivity, ramp up in gRevlimid and $30 million impact of temporary shutdown of Eugia III unit.

"Continuing shortage in US as well as Europe should complement. Margins may expand 420bps YoY to 19.7 per cent with the improved US /EU pricing, improved product mix, softening input cost and favourable currency. EBITDA to grow 41 per cent YoY," it said.

MF also bought stakes in AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 282 bps), Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd (up 189 bps), Gateway Distriparks Ltd (up 135 bps), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 113 bps), Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (up 282 bps) 110 and ICICI Securities Ltd (104 basis points) by over 100 basis points in the quarter gone by.