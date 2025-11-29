HDFC Bank, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, HUL among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty wrapped up the week on a positive note, gaining over half a per cent each. Both indices also scaled new record highs during the week, marking their all-time highs after fourteen months. Investor sentiment stayed upbeat, supported by expectations of interest rate cuts in both the US and India.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Corporate actions: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Computer Age Management Services, Engineers India, Marsons, and Mini Diamonds India are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Results next week: Pine Labs, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Mahamaya Lifesciences, Prabhat Technologies and Shining Tools will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank shares will be in focus on Monday, December 1, after the private sector lender disclosed post-market on Friday that the Reserve Bank of India has levied a monetary penalty of Rs 91 lakh for non-compliance with certain regulatory provisions.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank said it would raise Rs 3,945 crore through the allotment of unsecured, subordinated Tier-2 bonds on a private placement basis. The disclosure, made after market hours, noted that the fundraising was completed via the issuance of these regulatory capital instruments.

NTPC Ltd: state-run power major NTPC, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the resolution plan submitted by its consortium with MAHAGENCO for the 1,350 MW Sinnar Thermal Power Limited, paving the way for the acquisition of the Nashik-based asset. Also, the PSU faced regulatory heat with both the BSE and NSE imposing fines of Rs 5.4 lakh each for non-compliance with SEBI’s Regulation 17(1) regarding board composition.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Group is preparing to make a major digital push, with plans to invest up to $5 billion in Google’s upcoming AI data centre project in Andhra Pradesh. The investment aligns with Google’s broader $15-billion, five-year plan to build its largest AI data hub in India.

HUL: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday said Kwality Wall’s India will be added to the Nifty 50 from December 5. The exchange will also hold a special pre-open session for Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on the same day, ahead of the FMCG major’s planned demerger of its ice-cream business into Kwality Wall’s India, according to an NSE circular.

JK Tyre & Industries: The company has fixed December 24, 2025, as the record date for its scheme of amalgamation with Cavendish Industries Limited, following approval from its board of directors on Thursday. The merger will become effective on December 22, 2025.



Arvind SmartSpaces: The company has strengthened its footprint in Gujarat’s realty market by acquiring a new premium residential high-rise project in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad, with an estimated top-line potential of Rs 400 crore.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said Indian equities managed a busy and volatile week, swinging between sharp moves and steady recoveries, but ultimately ended on a firm, positive note.

Nair said the benchmark indices briefly touched record highs before seeing some profit booking at elevated levels. Global cues stayed supportive, driven by softer US yields, renewed hopes of a Fed rate cut, and benign crude prices that helped ease inflation worries.

“Despite early pressure from a weakening rupee and continued FII outflows, sentiment improved mid-week as robust domestic inflows and increasing confidence in forthcoming Fed policy easing rekindled buying interest, driving a broad-based market rebound. Gains were led by Pharma, PSU Banks, Media, and IT, while Realty, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas lagged behind,” Nair said.

“Domestically, the stronger-than-expected Q2 GDP print, driven by resilient manufacturing, solid construction activity, and healthy private consumption, is set to support sentiment in the near term. Investors will now focus on a critical lineup of macro data, including India and US PMI releases, US core PCE inflation, initial jobless claims, and, crucially, the RBI’s policy decision. With robust GDP momentum and improving credit growth providing a solid backdrop for earnings acceleration in H2, the medium-term outlook remains positive. However, pockets of short-term volatility may persist, influenced by global cues and central bank policy announcements," Nair added.