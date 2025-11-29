Up to 823% return! 7 stocks under Rs 200 delivered triple-digit gains in 3 months

While the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices have delivered a decent 7 per cent gain over the last three months, a select group of small-cap and penny stocks have quietly minted multibaggers, delivering massive returns.

Stocks under Rs 200 have outperformed, from textile manufacturers to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Here are seven stocks that have turned multibaggers in just three months.

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd

Leading the pack is GDL Leasing & Finance, an NBFC registered with the RBI. The stock has skyrocketed from Rs 10.60 to Rs 97.81, delivering a staggering 823 per cent return in three months. On Friday, the counter witnessed some profit booking, closing 1.99 per cent lower at Rs 97.81.

According to November 20 exchange filings, GDL Leasing’s CFO, Ashish Jain, resigned effective November 11, 2025, citing other professional engagements. Simultaneously, Independent Director Rajendra Agarwal stepped down due to personal reasons.

CHPL Industries Ltd

This textile trading counter has been on a tear, surging from Rs 16.70 to Rs 83.60, translating to a 401 per cent return for its shareholders. The company is primarily engaged in the trading of textile goods. Like many of its peers, it faced pressure on Friday, ending 1.99 per cent lower at Rs 83.60.

Vaghani Techno Build Ltd

Engaged in real estate development and the trading of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR), Vaghani Techno Build has zoomed from Rs 25.39 to Rs 121.72. The stock has delivered a robust 379 per cent return in the period under review. It rose on Friday, closing 1.99 per cent higher at Rs 121.72.

Filtron Engineers Ltd

Filtron Engineers has seen its stock price swell from Rs 14.06 to Rs 59.46, clocking a 323 per cent gain in three months. On Friday, the stock locked in a 1.99 per cent gain to close at Rs 59.46.

Oxford Industries Ltd

Focused on the manufacturing and selling of textile fabrics, Oxford Industries has rallied from a mere Rs 0.85 to Rs 3.39, marking a 299 per cent return. The stock saw some volatility on Friday, ending 1.81 per cent lower at Rs 3.93.

Saptak Chem And Business Ltd



Saptak Chem has delivered a solid 190 per cent return, moving from Rs 7.08 to Rs 20.56 during the quarter. The momentum continued on Friday as the scrip closed 1.98 per cent higher at Rs 20.56.

Colab Platforms Ltd

Operating in the high-growth sectors of esports, gaming, and IT solutions, Colab Platforms has rewarded investors with a 160 per cent return, climbing from Rs 76.39 to Rs 198.60. The stock took a breather on Friday, closing 1 per cent lower at Rs 198.60.

