HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: JSW Steel to replace HDFC Ltd in Sensex from July 13, Zomato to enter S&P BSE 100

BSE on Wednesday said JSW Steel will replace Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd in Sensex from July 13 due to the mortgage financier's mega merger with HDFC Bank.

Also, JBM Auto Components Ltd will replace HDFC Ltd in S&P BSE 500 and Zomato will enter S&P BSE 100 instead of HDFC Ltd.

Among other indices, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd will come in place of HDFC in S&P BSE Sensex 50.

On Tuesday, it was announced that LTIMindtree Ltd will replace Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd in the Nifty 50 index from July 13.

