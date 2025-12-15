HDFC Life, Mphasis, Ajanta Pharma: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices managed to rebound on Friday after the US Fed's rate cut boosted optimism around liquidity even as the rupee hit news lows and FIIs outflows persisted. Traders are keenly awaiting developments around the US-India trade deal. BSE Sensex jumped 449.53 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 85,267.66, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 148.40 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at 26,046.95 for the day.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Ajanta Pharma, Mphasis and HDFC Life Insurance Company (HDFC Life) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what various brokerage firms have to say on these stocks for Friday's trading session:



HDFC Life Insurance Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 840-845 | Stop Loss: Rs 740

HDFC Life’s daily chart is quietly shaping a constructive setup as prices coil within a narrowing triangle pattern. This period of compression often reflects traders waiting for a decisive cue, and the recent higher swing lows indicate that buying interest is gradually returning. A breakout above Rs 780 would signal that momentum is finally tilting in favour of the bulls, potentially opening the door for a move toward new swing highs. On the downside, the rising trend line near Rs 755 remains the key support to hold. For now, the stock’s structure suggests a maturing base and a brewing directional move. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 775-780 levels with the expected upside of Rs 840-845 levels with stop loss below Rs 740 levels.

Advertisement

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



Ajanta Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,950-2,955 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,352

Ajanta Pharma is showing an encouraging bullish setup. The price has finally broken above its falling trendline resistance, which had capped the upside for several months. This breakout signals a shift in momentum and shows that buyers are slowly regaining control. A major positive development is the formation of an inverse head and shoulder pattern, a classic bullish reversal structure. Prices have already moved above the neckline, confirming the pattern and indicating the possibility of a trend reversal on the higher side. This alignment of averages reflects improving trend strength and provides multiple layers of support on any dip. With improving momentum indicators and a clean breakout structure, prices look well-positioned for further strength in the coming sessions. We recommend partial buying at current level and rest on fall close to Rs 2,500.

Advertisement

Recommended by: Master Capital Services



Mphasis | Buy | Target Price: Rs 840-845 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,800

Mphasis is attempting a constructive turnaround on the daily charts, supported by an emerging strong support near the Rs 2,650 demand zone where stock has built triple bottom pattern. This pattern, combined with steady higher lows, signals that buyers are gradually reclaiming control after weeks of weakness. The stock is now approaching a key descending trend line, a barrier that has capped multiple rallies in recent months. A decisive breakout above Rs.2,920–2,940 would confirm a shift in momentum and pave the way for a sustained upside. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy above Rs 2,940 levels for the expected upside of Rs 3,125-3,130 levels with stop loss below Rs 2,800 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities