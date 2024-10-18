HEG shares to turn ex-split; TCS, Anand Rathi to go ex-dividend today

Shares of HEG Ltd, a key graphite electrode player in India, with current installed electrode capacity of 1,00,000 mt, are in focus on Friday morning as the stock gets split from face value of Rs 10 each into shares with face value of Rs 2 each. Two other stocks Sacheta Metals Ltd and Humming Bird Education Ltd will also turn ex-date for stock split today.



Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd are two stocks that would turn ex-dividend today. TCS had announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 and the actual dividend would be paid on November 5.

Today is also the record date for the same. Investors whose names appear on the register of members or in the records of the depositories, as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, October 18, 2024, will be eligible for dividends. Anand Rathi Wealth, on the other hand, had announced Rs 7 per share divdend. The actual dividend will be paid on November 9.

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd, IGC Industries Ltd and Thinkink Picturez Ltd are three stocks that may turn ex-rights today. Meanwhile, the day would see companies such as Hindustan Zinc, Jio Financial Services, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, ICICI Lombard and Oberoi Realty announcing their quarterly results today. Jindal SAW, MRPL, L&T Finance, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises and Tejas Networks will also announce their quarterly earning today.