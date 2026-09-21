Hero MotoCorp, Delhivery shares set for a rebound: Market expert

Hero MotoCorp appears to be staging a meaningful recovery after a period of underperformance. Agarwal noted that the stock has seen a “good pullback” over the last three to four trading sessions and has now crossed both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages — a technical development traders often read as a sign of strengthening momentum.

“I’m expecting that Hero Motors from these levels can move towards Rs 57-58 hundred levels,” he said, flagging the stock as one of the more attractive large-cap ideas in the current setup. The call is notable because it comes at a time when the broader market view remains selective rather than outright bullish.

Catch-up trade versus auto peers

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The bullish case for Hero MotoCorp is also being reinforced by relative valuation and performance. The stock has lagged key listed rivals over the past three years, even as Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and TVS Motor have delivered stronger outperformance.

That underperformance could now become the basis for a catch-up trade. In a market where investors are increasingly rotating into stock-specific opportunities instead of making broad index bets, laggards with improving technical structure can quickly return to favour.

Delhivery shows signs of short-covering rebound

Among mid-caps, Delhivery is drawing attention after a steep slide from around Rs 520 to Rs 400. Agarwal said the stock is now showing “some short covering sign,” suggesting that bearish positions are being unwound and could fuel a sharper recovery in the near term.

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“This stock has a potential to move towards Rs 460 to Rs 470 levels,” he said. For traders, that makes Delhivery a tactical play on sentiment reversal, especially after the stock’s recent correction reset expectations.

Stock-picking market remains intact

The broader message from the market conversation is clear: even if macro conditions remain fragile, selective opportunities continue to emerge in quality names that have corrected meaningfully. Hero MotoCorp offers a large-cap recovery story with room for catch-up, while Delhivery represents a mid-cap rebound bet driven by improving trading cues.

In a market still shaped by caution, these are the kinds of stock-specific setups likely to command investor attention.