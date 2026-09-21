Don't Miss: ‘It was inappropriate…’: IIT-B apologises for earlier statement, says Director has not resigned

The finance ministry has also called a meeting of chiefs of public sector banks and regional rural banks on Monday to discuss measures to keep banking and essential customer services running. The meeting is understood to be chaired by the Secretary, Department of Financial Services, and is expected to review banks’ contingency plans to prevent services from coming to a standstill during the five-day period.

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The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions, which claims to represent 90% of the banking workforce and includes seven bank unions. Its key demands include a five-day working week for bank employees, a uniform incentive based on the performance of the bank as a whole, withdrawal of the performance-linked incentive scheme, and updation and improvement of pension benefits.

Bank unions had gone on strike on September 11 as well and have threatened to launch an indefinite strike from October 26 if their demands are not met.