Ahead of next week’s three-day nationwide bank strike, the Chief Labour Commissioner has called a conciliation meeting with bank unions and officials on Tuesday. “Bank unions are continuing with their strike plans. The CLC has called a meeting tomorrow. Let us see then,” said a source close to the development.
Bank unions have called for a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30. Banking services, however, may be affected for five days, as the preceding weekend is also a holiday. If it goes ahead, the strike will coincide with the end of the month, when salaries and several important transactions are processed, as well as the half-yearly closing of the banking sector.