Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL shares rise as brent crude prices fall for fourth day 

BPCL shares gained 3% in four days to Rs 315.75 today against the close of Rs 306.80 on September 17, 2026. Indian Oil stock too rose 2.68% to Rs 137.70 during the period. It closed at Rs 134.10 on September 17.

Shares of HPCL, another state owned OMC, gained 2.5% in the last four days. They rose to a high of Rs 359.55 in the current session against the close of Rs 350.45 on September 17.

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The three OMCs are downstream companies, which buy crude oil from upstream producers and refine it into petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, LPG, lubricants and other products. OMCs then distribute these through retail outlets. The lower the price of crude oil, the higher are their profit margins.

The margin or profit is the spread between the crude they buy and the refined products they sell. When crude prices fall without a corresponding decrease in retail pump prices, that spread rises. On the contrary, when crude prices rise without a corresponding rise in retail pump prices, their spread or profit margins fall.

High oil prices impact

The three state-run OMCs logged an accumulated loss of Rs 74,781 crore in the April-June quarter, according to official data from the oil ministry. The brent crude oil prices remained on the higher level since the West Asia war broke out.