Honda outsells Hero MotoCorp for second straight month in August

In July, too, Honda was ahead of Hero MotoCorp in two-wheeler registrations.

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The total retail sales of two-wheelers stood at 17,14,610 units, up 19.69% year-on-year, recording a new August peak since 2018.

Rural sales rose 20.25% while urban sales increased19.07%. Dealers credited sustained GST 2.0 affordability and steady rural demand. Electric two-wheeler sales crossed the 10% mark in a non-festive month for the first time, against 7.66% a year ago.

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Rural auto demand is decoupling from the monsoon

Rural demand has begun to decouple from the monsoon, the farm-income-linked segment softened, yet the non-farm rural economy of livelihood mobility, goods movement and construction kept accelerating, said FADA President Sai Giridhar.

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“For an industry long accustomed to reading rural India through the rainfall map, that is the quiet structural marker of FY27, and a measure of how broad-based Bharat’s consumption has become,” he added.

According to FADA, passenger vehicle retails were 4,02,398 units, up 16.14% YoY, recording the best-ever August and the first time PV has crossed the 4-lakh mark in an August.

Rural PV sales grew 24.99% against urban’s 10.93%. Vehicle buyers shifted to alternative powertrains due to running-cost economics and continuing consumer hesitation around the E20 transition, which is nudging petrol buyers towards CNG, hybrids and EVs, said Giridhar.

On the channel side, PV inventory rose by a further 5 days over July-end to around 38–40 days — well above FADA’s recommended 21-day benchmark, with 56% of PV dealers reporting higher stock month-on-month.

