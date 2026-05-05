Hero MotoCorp Q4 results expectations: Stage set for dividend amount; payout history

Hero MotoCorp Q4 results preview: Leading two-wheeler player Hero MotoCorp Ltd is set to announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026 on Tuesday, May 05. The automobile player shall also announce a final dividend for the financial year 2025-26, said the company in the exchange filing.

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Ahead of its results, shares of Hero MotoCorp remained range-bound on Tuesday, trading in the range of Rs 5,020-5,080. It commanded a total market capitalization close to Rs 1 lakh crore. The stock is down over 21 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 6,390, hit in December 2025. The stock has remained mostly flat in the last one month period.



Hero MotoCorp Q4 results preview

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities has earmarked Hero MotoCorp's revenue at Rs 12,782.9 crore, up 28.6 per cent YoY and 3.7 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 1,829.8 crore, up 29.3 per cent YoY and 1.1 per cent QoQ, with margins coming in at 14.3 per cent, up 7 bps YoY. Net profit is seen at Rs 1,387.5 crore, up 28.4 per cent YoY but down 5.5 per cent QoQ.

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The brokerage expects Hero Moto's standalone revenue to grow driven by 24% volume growth and 4 per cent ASP improvement. Growth is supported by resilient domestic demand, higher exports, and a favorable product mix. Margin is likely to moderate sequentially, as higher RM costs offset operating leverage, improved mix, and ongoing cost optimization.

YES Securities pencils Hero MotoCorp's revenue at Rs 12,709.9 crore, up 27.9 per cent YoY and 3.1 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 1,789.5 crore, down 16 per cent on a yearly comparison. Net profit may come in at Rs 1,417.4 crore, up 31.1 per cent YoY but marginally down on a sequential basis.

Axis Securities is expecting Her MotoCorp's revenue to come in at Rs 12,462 crore, up 25.4 per cent YOY but flat sequentially. Ebitda is seen at Rs 1,840 crore, up 30 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ with margins improving 53 bps on yearly basis to 14.8 per cent. Net profit is penciled at Rs 1,438 crore, up 33.1 per cent YoY and 6.7 per cent QoQ.

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"Revenue is expected to increase, driven by a 24 per cent growth in volumes, supported by strong domestic demand, higher exports and an improved product mix. Ebitda margins are expected to increase by 53 bps YoY and 9 bps QoQ, supported by a richer product mix and ongoing cost control efforts, partly offset by higher raw material costs," Axis Securities added.



Hero MotoCorp dividend history

Hero MotoCorp has announced triple digit dividend twice in the last 15 months. The company has paid Rs 390 as dividend in the last five occasions, beginning February 2024, when it paid Rs 75 as dividend. Post that, it paid Rs 40 dividend in August 2024, Rs 100 dividend in February 2025, Rs 65 dividend in July 2025 and Rs 110 dividend in 2026.



Hero MotoCorp target price

Nirmal Bang has a 'buy' rating on Hero MotoCorp but trimmed its target price to Rs 6,420. Motilal Oswal Financial Services also has a 'buy' rating on it with a target price of Rs 6,205. PL Capital has an 'accumulate' rating on it with a target price of Rs 6,000. 360 One Capital has a 'hold' rating on it, while Antique Stock Broking also has the same rating with a target price of Rs 6,300.