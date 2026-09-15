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Hexaware shares gain 6% amid collaboration on AI agents; key details

Hexaware shares gain 6% amid collaboration on AI agents; key details

HEXT519.55(4.53%)

Hexaware said the fellowship will give developers direct, hands-on experience in building open-source infrastructure for the emerging Internet of AI Agents.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Hexaware shares gain 6% amid collaboration on AI agents; key details Hexaware Tech stock opened at Rs 497.25, against its previous close of Rs 497.20, and touched a high of Rs 527 during the session.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd shares gained 6 per cent in Tuesday's trade as the global provider of IT solutions and services announced its collaboration with Project NANDA Fellowship, a three-month programme focusing on building open-source infrastructure for the emerging Internet of AI Agents.

The stock opened at Rs 497.25 apiece against its previous close of Rs 497.20. It touched a high of Rs 527 so far. The day's high marked a gain of around 5.99 per cent over the previous closing price.

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In a filing to stock exchanges, Hexaware said: "The fellowship will give developers direct, hands-on experience in building open-source infrastructure for the emerging Internet of AI Agents. The programme is fully remote and is hosted by FAN, the umbrella programme behind Project NANDA, with support from Hexaware as part of its participation in the open agentic web ecosystem."

The programme is focused on one of the key technical challenges around autonomous AI agents, enabling them to discover, verify and coordinate with one another at scale within agentic AI workflows. Fellows will contribute directly to Project NANDA, an initiative that originated at the MIT Media Lab and is developing foundational infrastructure, standards and reference implementations for an open, decentralised Internet of AI Agents.

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The work will contribute to areas including agent discovery, verifiable identity and secure coordination across organisational boundaries. Hexaware said the inaugural cohort will comprise more than 10 fellows, including its engineers as well as external developers selected from a global pool of applicants.

Participants will receive a stipend and direct mentorship, while also getting an opportunity to contribute code that becomes part of live, open-source agentic infrastructure. The company said the relatively small cohort is intended to allow close mentorship and meaningful contributions from each fellow.

For Hexaware, the collaboration has a two-fold objective: training the next generation of AI infrastructure engineers and contributing to the open agentic web and the wider open-source community. The initiative also complements the company's investments in agentic AI, including its AI delivery layer, Zerovity.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 11:35 AM IST
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