EPFO launches official WhatsApp channel: Here's how to join, what members can expect

The channel, which went live on August 19, 2025, had already crossed 75,000 followers by mid-September 2026.

How to join the EPFO WhatsApp channel

Members can join the official channel in two ways:

Via direct link: Open this link on your phone — https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb6kmH48Pgs8ftd6Kw3Y — and tap "Follow".

Via QR code: Scan the QR code shared on EPFO's verified social media handles using your phone camera or WhatsApp scanner, then follow the channel.

Alternatively, users can open WhatsApp, go to the Updates tab, select Channels > Explore, search for "EPFO", and follow the verified channel.

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What members can expect

While the WhatsApp channel primarily broadcasts updates, EPFO's wider WhatsApp-based services also let members check PF balance, view the last five transactions and track claim status by messaging the organisation's verified number. Members can opt to receive messages on their mobile number registered with their Universal Account Number (UAN) after the system verifies the number against UAN records.

ALSO READ: EPFO directed to pay 6% interest over delayed settlement of retired employee’s ₹14 lakh PF claim

What the channel will not do

EPFO has clarified that while the channel pushes important notices, routine account access, balance checks and withdrawals continue to be handled through the EPFO portal, UMANG app and regional helplines for grievances.