Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
news
EPFO launches official WhatsApp channel: Here's how to join, what members can expect

EPFO launches official WhatsApp channel: Here's how to join, what members can expect

"EPFO now on WhatsApp too! Join EPFO's official WhatsApp Channel to get important updates and useful information," the organisation posted on X.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 11:16 AM IST
EPFO launches official WhatsApp channel: Here's how to join, what members can expectEPFO launches official WhatsApp channel.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched an official WhatsApp channel, allowing members and pensioners to receive key updates and useful information directly on the messaging app.

EPFO said the channel is aimed at making it easier for subscribers to stay informed about official news, scheme alerts and important announcements related to provident fund and pension services. "EPFO now on WhatsApp too! Join EPFO's official WhatsApp Channel to get important updates and useful information," the organisation posted on X.

Advertisement

EPFO now on WhatsApp too!

📢Join EPFO's official WhatsApp Channel to get important updates and useful information. Click on the link to join. https://t.co/k2KmISipxw #EPFO #EPFOWithYou #HumHainNa #EPFOWhatsAppChannel pic.twitter.com/mgLueBG1GD

— EPFO (@officialepfo) September 13, 2026

The channel, which went live on August 19, 2025, had already crossed 75,000 followers by mid-September 2026.

How to join the EPFO WhatsApp channel

Members can join the official channel in two ways:

  • Via direct link: Open this link on your phone — https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb6kmH48Pgs8ftd6Kw3Y — and tap "Follow".
  • Via QR code: Scan the QR code shared on EPFO's verified social media handles using your phone camera or WhatsApp scanner, then follow the channel.

Alternatively, users can open WhatsApp, go to the Updates tab, select Channels > Explore, search for "EPFO", and follow the verified channel.

Advertisement

What members can expect

While the WhatsApp channel primarily broadcasts updates, EPFO's wider WhatsApp-based services also let members check PF balance, view the last five transactions and track claim status by messaging the organisation's verified number. Members can opt to receive messages on their mobile number registered with their Universal Account Number (UAN) after the system verifies the number against UAN records.

ALSO READ: EPFO directed to pay 6% interest over delayed settlement of retired employee’s ₹14 lakh PF claim

What the channel will not do

EPFO has clarified that while the channel pushes important notices, routine account access, balance checks and withdrawals continue to be handled through the EPFO portal, UMANG app and regional helplines for grievances.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more