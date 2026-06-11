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Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco shares in focus as anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil extended 

Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco shares in focus as anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil extended 

Shares of Hindalco, Vedanta and PSU National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) ended up to 4% lower on Wednesday.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 11, 2026 9:00 AM IST
Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco shares in focus as anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil extended Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, and NALCO are the key players of the aluminium industry.

Shares of Hindalco, Vedanta and Nalco are in focus today after the government extended anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil imports from China, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia until December 15, 2026. The move is likely to help support domestic manufacturers of aluminium foils. 

Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, and NALCO remain the key players of the aluminium industry. All three companies operate across the value chain, from bauxite mining and alumina refining to primary aluminium production. However, their downstream strategies differ significantly, particularly in value-added products such as aluminium foil, packaging materials, rolled products, and specialty applications.

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The Ministry of Finance through a notification amended Notification No. 51/2021-Customs (ADD) dated September 16, 2021, inserting a new provision stating that, notwithstanding anything contained in the earlier notification, the anti-dumping duty will continue to remain in force up to and including December 15, 2026.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in paragraph 2, the anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall remain in force up to and inclusive of the 15th December, 2026, unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier," said the government in a notification on June 10.

Meanwhile, shares of Hindalco, Vedanta and PSU National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) ended up to 4% lower on Wednesday. 

Hindalco shares ended 3.59% lower at Rs 1038.90 against the previous close of Rs 1077.55. Market cap of the Aditya Birla Group firm  which is India's largest integrated aluminum and downstream player, fell to Rs 2.33 lakh crore. 

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Shares of Vedanta, which recently underwent a demerger, ended 2.29% to Rs 299.30 against the previous close of Rs 306.30. Market cap of the metal major fell to Rs 1.17 lakh crore. 

On similar lines, Nalco shares closed 2% lower at Rs 376.20 on June 10. Market cap of the PSU major fell to Rs 69,094 crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 11, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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