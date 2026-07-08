The Indian stock market opened lower on Wednesday amid negative global cues. Brent crude prices rose past $75 to a barrel after the US launched 'power strikes' against Iran following a series of attacks by Tehran on commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, crude oil prices were trading below $70 per barrel.

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Sensex crashed 565 points to 77615 and Nifty lost 173 pts to 24,227 in early deals today. Among Sensex constituents, IndiGo, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and SBI were the top losers today, falling up to 2.80%.

Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, and Infosys were the only gainers rising up to 0.88%.



VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "With the renewed US-Iran tensions and the consequent spike in Brent crude to $76, the market is again back to uncertain territory. How long this would last and what would be its consequences are now in the realm of uncertainty. The market was slowly gaining strength on positive FII activity and improving macro fundamentals. The renewed U.S.- Iran tensions have put a temporary question mark on this positive development. Therefore, investors have to wait and watch the developments."

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Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct said, "Technically, the near-term bias remains cautious as long as the Nifty trades below the 24,450 resistance zone. Immediate support is placed at 24,200, and a sustained breach could trigger a move towards the key psychological level of 24,000. On the upside, a decisive close above 24,450 would improve sentiment and pave the way for a recovery towards 24,600. Stability in crude oil prices and a rebound in global semiconductor stocks will be crucial in determining whether domestic equities can regain their footing after the expected weak opening."